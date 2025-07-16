Peter Hook brings Q&A event to Sheffield in support of local charity Support Dogs

Joy Division and New Order legend Peter Hook is set to visit Sheffield City Hall this September for an unmissable evening of stories, memories, and music history – all in aid of local charity Support Dogs.

In Conversation with Peter Hook takes place in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 7 September 2025, with tickets now on sale.

Hosted by his longtime friend and fellow Manchester music icon Clint Boon (Inspiral Carpets), the night promises tales from the early punk days, forming two of the most influential bands in British music, and reflections on a life spent at the heart of the UK music scene.

Proceeds from the event will support Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs, which trains life-changing assistance dogs for people with autism, epilepsy, and physical disabilities.

“As a dog owner myself, I am happy to announce my Q&A session in support of Support Dogs Sheffield,” said Peter Hook.

“This charity is close to my heart as it specialises in the training of dogs to provide medical assistance to those who need it. The team at Support Dogs work hard to provide families with a tool to provide life-saving support – and also a best friend.”

Founded more than 30 years ago, Support Dogs is the only organisation in the UK that provides seizure alert dogs – specially trained animals that can give up to an hour’s warning before an epileptic seizure. The charity’s work is entirely funded by voluntary donations.

Tess Thompson, Community Fundraising Manager at Support Dogs, said: “It’s very exciting and we hope our supporters and Hooky fans will come along to what promises to be a very enthralling evening.

A lot of people grew up listening to his music and we’re absolutely honoured that he is on board, helping us to raise much-needed funds for our life-changing and life-saving work.”

Each support dog costs around £28,000 to train, and a further £3,000 per year to maintain throughout its working life – but the charity estimates it saves the NHS approximately £35 million annually through reduced emergency and care interventions.

To find out more about the work of Support Dogs visit their website.