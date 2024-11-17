Peter Kay Utilita Arena Sheffield Saturday, 03 May 2025

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay has announced extra dates for his record-breaking comedy tour with a surprise TV ad in the opening episode of “I’m Celebrity Get Me Out of Here”. The hilarious new advert sees Peter spotted as he carries a gold toilet to his mum’s iconic bungalow and reveals new shows for 2025 & 2026.

Overwhelming demand for Peter’s return to stand-up comedy has been phenomenal and fans will now have more opportunity to experience his incredible show live. Peter’s new dates will see him perform in some of the UK’s largest arenas and more intimate theatre event spaces.

Peter’s tour, which started in Manchester, December 2022 has already broken records: remarkably he’s just completed his 100th show at the Manchester AO Arena breaking all attendance and performance records and, astonishingly, Peter is the first artist in the world to perform a monthly residency at The O2, London, performing 45 shows, the most played by any artist in the venue’s history. Peter’s new dates include two new weekend shows at The O2 in 2025 further adding to this incredible milestone.

"It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35*.”