“Photo North festival has something magical - this may sound like a cliche but it's different to other photography festivals. There is an atmosphere of equality, informality and mutual support and of course, a great programme of exhibitions and talks.” Visitor

World renowned and emerging artists prepare to exhibit at Photo North Festival #6 Spring 2024

This Spring the photography industry spotlight will shine on the historically proud and culturally vibrant city of Leeds for the sixth edition of Photo North Festival.

Exhibitions by legends of the profession will be on display alongside up and coming photographers against a backdrop of talks, networking, screenings, book singings, food & drink and more.

How Do You Dance in a War Zone

ARTISTS

HOW DO YOU DANCE IN A WAR ZONE? by Maria Falconer & Paul Hill.

In the midst of a war that has reshaped lives, landscapes, and the very rhythm of existence, Ukrainian dancers find a way to move, to express, and to survive. "How Do You Dance in a War Zone?" is a powerful exploration of movement amidst conflict, a collaboration between photographers Paul Hill and Maria Falconer, and dancers in Kyiv and Lviv.

THE NORTH REVISITED: by Simon Hill HonFRPS.

RAGING

A major new year-long project which builds on the iconic work of photojournalist John Bulmer FRPS, whose evocative images of the north of England taken in the 1960s and 70s became a cornerstone of British documentary photography.

1960s ROCK LEGENDS by Paul Berriff

The Channel 4 picture team will have a presence at the festival for portfolio drop-ins , industry chat, presentations and inspiration with guests. A selection of ephemera from iconic films will be on display including Trainspotting and Rita, Sue and Bob too.

YOUNG MEN; WORST FEARS by Jillian Edelstein

Young Men, Worst Fears

Young Men, Worst Fears was a portrait project developed by Edelstein while mentoring underprivileged youth at North London's Arsenal Football Club.

RAGING by Sarah Oglesby and Grace Wilkinson

Raging! is a photography project that sticks two fingers up to women+ being seen and not heard. This vibrant, punchy and ironic commentary on societal expectation establishes a space where women+ can be loud, outrageous and angry about the things that affect us on a daily basis.

THE LAND IS YELLOW, THE SKY IS BLUE by Marc Wilson and Anna Nekrasova-Wilson

The North Revisited

The Land is Yellow, the Sky is Blue is a poignant photographic project set in the small Ukrainian village of Balakliya.

THIS WAS THEN by Mike Abrahams

A selection of photographs documenting Britain over three decades, in the years before and after Margaret Thatcher’s time in government.

STATES OF AMERICA by Michael Ormerod

Michael Ormerod was a British photographer known for his striking and unflinching portrayal of the American landscape and its people. Born in Cheshire, England, Ormerod developed an enduring fascination with the United States. His work captures a raw, often melancholic beauty in the overlooked corners of American life, balancing stark social commentary with poetic visual storytelling.

SVALBARD PEOPLE: Exploring Life in the Arctic Circle Through Portraits by Graeme Chesters.

Trainspotting

Winner of Amateur Photographer’s MPB sponsored "Rising Star Bursary”, Chesters captures the unique stories of Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost settlement.

INTERSECTIONS: A Portrait of London Through The People by Barry Lewis

World Food Photography Awards: A Selection of Category Winners

Gurushots global community will host their Art of Photography photochallenge Winners.

FOUNDERS

Festival co-founder & curator, Peter Dench, says: ‘We recognise people are passionate about photography. Photo North Festival aims to introduce or advance understanding of the medium through our programme of exhibitions - to inspire and engage debate. We have one perfect venue, with headline events and renowned photographers confirmed and the list is growing. The creativity in planning the festival format, talks and screenings is something unique to offer people in the north of England and beyond.’

Sharon Price, co-founder & curator, says: ‘We’ve chosen thoughtprovoking works that provide relevant social commentary on some quite hard-hitting issues. We also have the beautiful and the poignant, that will appeal not only to enthusiasts seeking to be challenged, but also to those seeking a feast for the senses.’

Sharon and Peter have secured the sensational line up to deliver a thought-provoking, lively and inclusive festival that will appeal to the professional photographer, photo-enthusiast, keen amateur and anyone who wishes to engage with the timeless appeal of the medium.

Once again, Photo North Festival promises to be one of the most exciting and engaging European photo events.