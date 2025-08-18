Photographic Exhibition

By Settle Photographic Group
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
Every August the Settle Photographic Group (SPG) hold an showcase for the work of our members from the preceding year. This year's exhibition will take place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend at Clapham Village Hall.

On the evening of Friday August 22 the exhibition will be opened by the president of the Yorkshire Photographic Union, Christine Hodgson ARPS CPAGB.

It will then be open to the public from Saturday 23 until Monday 25. The doors will be open each day between 10am and 5pm.

Please pop over to Clapham and see our members' work. There will also be delicious tea and cake available.

There is no charge for entry, but a small donation to our club funds would be really appreciated.

We very much hope that you will be able to join us for this celebration of our members' work

Drying Off ~ Sue Best

1. Contributed

Drying Off ~ Sue Best Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Laser Light ~ Chris chandler

2. Contributed

Laser Light ~ Chris chandler Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Tiger tiger ~ Elaine Newington-Ward

3. Contributed

Tiger tiger ~ Elaine Newington-Ward Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cloisters ~ Paul Higgins

4. Contributed

Cloisters ~ Paul Higgins Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
