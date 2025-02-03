Popeyes® UK announces Bradford restaurant opening date and is giving away hundreds of free chicken sandwiches to celebrate

Fried chicken fans in Bradford can experience Popeyes® world-famous shatter-crunchin’ chicken from Friday, February 14

Popeyes® UK has announced that it will be bringing its Louisiana-style fried chicken to Bradford, with the launch of its new restaurant in The Broadway Shopping Centre at 11am on Friday, February 14.

Marking its sixth location in Yorkshire and 69th nationwide, Popeyes® will be pulling out all the stops to showcase its New Orleans hospitality, with exciting giveaways for locals to get their hands on the world-famous Popeyes® Chicken Sandwiches for free.

To celebrate the opening, on launch day the first three people in the queue will win the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a year*. Plus, the first 100 customers will be treated to a free Chicken Sandwich, exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise, and live entertainment from New Orleans inspired brand, The Brass Funkeys.

Popeyes® Chicken Sandwiches.

At Popeyes® most recent Yorkshire openings in Gildersome and Wakefield, fans queued round the block to be the first to try the legendary Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes® is advising customers to get down early to avoid missing out on the epic giveaways on opening day.

From February 14, fried chicken fans in Bradford will be able to get a taste of the full Popeyes® menu, including fan-favourites like the iconic Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich, Hot Wings, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps in Classic, Spicy, and BBQ.

All of Popeyes® chicken is halal certified and marinated for 12 hours on-site in its signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered to deliver that world-famous ‘shatter crunch,’ complemented by tasty extras like Biscuits and Cajun Gravy.

Popeyes® will also be serving up its breakfast menu from 8am from Saturday, February 15. Featuring British breakfast classics with a Louisiana twist, the menu includes the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Popeyes® UK Menu.

Breakfast will be available 8am until 11am every day, and will even include a Breakfast meal deal for just £1.99—consisting of the Chicken Brekkie Roll, a Cajun Hash Brown and a drink—which is suitable for a Halal diet and can be claimed exclusively through the Popeyes® UK app, available to download here now.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our new restaurant follows the success of our five other sites across Yorkshire and is all about delivering flavour-packed food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for everyone. We look forward to being part of the local area and serving up a true taste of New Orleans to the people of Bradford very soon.”

Ian Ward, General Manager at The Broadway, added: “We're so pleased to welcome Popeyes and its famous fried chicken to The Broadway, we know it’s going to be a huge hit with the shoppers of Bradford. Popeyes is our first new brand to open this year, marking an exciting start to 2025, and we look forward to seeing the hype it creates.”

