Preserving tradition and embracing Little Bird Made's artisans

This Sunday, 15 June, come and join Little Bird Made and their artisans as they head to the historic town of Thirsk. A charming market town in North Yorkshire, layered in history and charm. A firm favourite with locals and tourists, the marketplace will be filled with artisan traders, from homeware, crafts, pet treats and accessories, garden accessories as well as scrumptious cakes and freshly brewed coffee.

The monthly market provides a platform for small and independent businesses, showcasing the artistic talents of the region. A family friendly event, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore the charming town centre, support local artisans and the small high street businesses and enjoy a bustling atmosphere.

Jackie Crozier, founder of Little Bird Markets, has this to say on heading to Thirsk this weekend, ‘’Each month we return to Thirsk Marketplace and each month it feels like we are coming home. The market is well supported by local residents and visitors to this gorgeous market town, providing a brilliant platform for our artisans to connect with their customers. We pride ourselves on curating a fantastic selection of traders, ensuring there is something for everyone, and with it being Father’s Day, why not bring the special man in your life along for a wonderful day of shopping and a bite to eat.

Gabrielle Renavent, owner of the small artisan business, Objectify, has this to say on trading in Thirsk this weekend, ‘’I'm super excited to be trading again with the Little Bird Made family in Thirsk! Everyone is so supportive and we love chatting with people passing by about our products and the craft workshops that we host.’’

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets, or how to book a stall at one of