Prestigious Goldsmiths North event returns to Sheffield this month

Goldsmiths North, the prestigious annual jewellery and silverware buying experience, will return to Sheffield this month, bringing over 50 specially selected independent makers from across the UK to the steel city.

The exclusive event will take place at the magnificent Cutlers’ Hall in the heart of Sheffield from 30th May to 1st June, earlier than last year’s event.

In association with the Sheffield Assay Office, the Goldsmiths’ Company, the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity, and the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, Goldsmiths North offers visitors the chance to meet and purchase from designers showcasing some of the most innovative, high-quality, and unique pieces in the industry today.

Visitors at last year's event

The event provides a comprehensive showcase of the finest craftsmanship, featuring expert traditional silversmiths alongside a diverse array of designers whose work highlights intricate design techniques and cutting-edge technological advancements.

Among the exhibitors this year are Polly Gasston, Scarab London and Kate Seow, who will present their exceptional creations. In addition, visitors can expect to find a variety of one-of-a-kind treasures at every price range, from handmade silver stud earrings for under £100 to intricate gem-set jewellery and modern design classics selling for thousands of pounds.

Visitors can also enter the North Star Competition, where they can vote for their favourite piece for a chance to win jewellery or silverware worth up to £1,000. Plus, the chance to ask exhibitors about pieces featuring the new “A” hallmark, marking the beginning of a new year in British hallmarking, not available again for another 50 years.

Brett Payne, Event Director of Goldsmiths North, said, “Goldsmiths North is a unique opportunity to experience the incredible talent and craftsmanship shaping the future of silversmithing. Our curated line-up blends tradition and innovation, ensuring visitors will discover timeless designs and cutting-edge creations from some of the finest artisans in the industry.

Visitors set to enjoy Goldsmiths North in Sheffield later this month

“The event is a fantastic opportunity to meet, connect with and buy direct from the skilled silversmiths and jewellers who design and handmake the beautiful contemporary pieces on sale. Each exhibitor is different, each an expert in their field. It’s not often that they can be tempted out of their workshops; however, at Goldsmiths North, not only do you have the opportunity to view, try on and buy their dazzling wares, you also have their dedicated attention and expert knowledge.”

For more information, visit: www.goldsmithsnorth.com