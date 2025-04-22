Princesses and Pirates to takeover Gulliver’s Valley for May bank holiday weekend

High adventure awaits families at Gulliver’s Valley for the early May bank holiday as the theme park plays host to a colourful array of princesses and pirates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort in the Rother Valley is gearing up for its annual Princess & Pirate Bank Holiday Weekend Takeover, with tickets for the event from May 3 to May 5 starting at £23 per person per day (if booked online at least two days in advance).

The weekend will see treasure treats, fancy dress events, themed activities and much more, with Buddy Barnacle taking to the stage with some swashbuckling songs and Princess Gilly making special appearances each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be the popular Princess & Pirate Parade, for which everyone is invited to wear their best pirate or princess costume – and yes, grown-ups, can join in too!

A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.

And guests can enjoy two brand new rides in the expanded Gulliver’s Gears area with the Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes now open.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “This is one of the events I have most been looking forward to as we celebrate the park’s fifth birthday during 2025. The excitement and all the colourful costumes create such a great atmosphere, and our team is gearing up to welcome all princess and pirates, whatever their age!

“And our new rides Turbo Tower - which plungers riders down a 15m drop - and Crazy Planes are also now open for even more fun and thrills! So, make sure you come and join us for an amazing day out or short break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Princess & Pirate Weekend, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and Lost Jurassic World.

A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.

To make your visit to Gulliver’s Valley even more magical, why not book in for a Princess & Pirate Sleepover and stay in the park’s award-winning accommodation, with Princess Suites and Pirate Lodges (and more!) available in The Voyager’s Village.