Raby Castle reveals plans for Christmas and New Year

Raby Castle, Park and Gardens

Free entry to see the Castle entrance hall decorations, a New Year’s Day charity walk and thank you letters to Father Christmas have been arranged to help families welcome 2025 at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens.

The castle’s Christmas in the Entrance Hall experience, which is a new offering this year, will be opening its doors between Monday 30th December and Sunday 5th January (excluding New Year’s Day) so visitors can extend their festive celebrations before going back to school and work. Entry to Christmas in the Entrance Hall will be included at no extra cost in all Deer Park and Gardens tickets or The Plotters’ Forest woodland playground tickets.

Raby Castle’s picturesque Deer Park will also be open on Wednesday 1st January for its annual New Year’s Day charity walk. In 2025, the heritage destination will be raising funds for and awareness of the Great North Air Ambulance which provides lifesaving and critical care services across the north of England.

Sophie Brown, sales and events manager at Raby Estates said: “Here at Raby, we believe it’s important to start the year in a positive manner. Getting outdoors, practicing gratitude and raising money for a good cause is an amazing way to spend the first day of 2025. A ramble around the Deer Park may also be an enjoyable way to stretch the legs after lots of festive indulgence!”

Entry to The Plotters’ Forest will be available at a special discounted rate on New Year’s Day allowing youngsters to spend the Bank Holiday exploring through the Christmas tree plantation and completing the Enchanted Trail, which is full of colourful decorations, before it ends for the season.

The Yuletide Yurt in the grounds of Raby Castle will also be open to visitors in-between Christmas and New Year, giving little ones the chance to give gratitude and send a thank you letter to Father Christmas or family.

As well as enjoying the sights of the Deer Park, Walled Garden and The Plotters’ Forest at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens, visitors can also embark upon the Mischievous Elves Trail at High Force Waterfall. Ending on Sunday 5th January, this trail takes in the beauty of its natural surroundings with an added festive element for children to continue the celebrations.

Raby Estate’s new lifestyle destination will be open from 30th December during the Twixmas and New Year period with its stylish retail shop and exhibition space to peruse and The Vinery Café Restaurant to relax in. Take some time to explore the new spaces with loved ones and friends, before the festivities end.

Information about the annual charity New Year’s Day Walk in support of the Great North Air Ambulance can be found here: www.raby.co.uk/events/charity-opening-new-years-day/

Tickets for The Plotters’ Forest, Deer Park and Gardens as well as tickets for just the Deer Park and Gardens, all with free entry to the Castle Entrance Hall, can be found here: www.raby.co.uk/raby-castle/whats-on/