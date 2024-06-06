Rare opportunity to visit beautiful gardens near Wetherby
The gardens of Healaugh Old Hall LS24 8DA (near Wetherby) will be open to the public on Saturday 15 June between 1030 to 1700.
A great day out for all garden lovers.
This is a rare chance to see one of the most beautiful gardens in this part of Yorkshire.
Spectacular examples of topiary are on display.
Proceeds will go towards structural work at nearby St John the Baptist church in Healaugh.
Admission is £5 and refreshments will be available.