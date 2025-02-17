Raver Tots family-friendly rave returns to York in March

Raver Tots, the UK’s leading multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival, is back and better than ever for 2025, bringing one of its first high-energy raves in 2025 to Kuda in York on March 1.

This exciting day promises to be filled with music, dance, and fun activities that the whole family will enjoy.

The York event will showcase show-stopping performances from Leanne Louise, who recently hosted Radio 1 Dance Anthems and stormed into the Top 40 last year, alongside Danny Blaze (Kisstory Classics), and rising DJ star Taylor Shipley, alongside breathtaking visuals, confetti blasts, and spectacular light shows, all designed to create the ultimate multi-sensory experience for all ages.

Raver Tots has been on a mission to discover the next generation of DJ talent through open days and competitions with DJ Mollie Collins. Among the rising stars is 17-year-old Taylor Shipley, who made her Raver Tots debut in 2024 at Ministry of Sound. With a deep knowledge of house music and a talent beyond her years, she returns to the decks for this special event.

With more events, new venues, and an all-star residency of legendary artists, Raver Tots promises an unforgettable experience for families looking to celebrate music and dance together in 2025.

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said “We're thrilled to be launching our biggest Spring/Summer tour yet. It feels so important this year to take some time out, hit the dancefloor and celebrate life with our loved ones, we've pulled out all the stops with our lineups and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves!”

Event Details:

Date: March 1

Time: 3pm – 5pm

Location: Kuda, 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD

Tickets: Kids tickets from £12 and Adult tickets from £14.

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.