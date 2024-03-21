Retirees invited to Easter egg-stravaganza at retirement development in Burley in Wharfedale

Taking place on Wednesday 27th March between 1pm and 3pm at McCarthy Stone’s Summer Manor,homeowners, parents and grandparents will have the opportunity to flex their creativity at the arts and crafts egg-stravaganza, where there’s promise of delicious chocolatey treats and homemade hot cross buns.

Attendees can also use the opportunity to get to know the homeowners and House Manager at Summer Manor and take a tour of the show apartments and the stunning landscaped gardens.

Those wanting to attend should book in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Easter at McCarthy Stone

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said:“Easter is the perfect time to bring the local community together in a fun and interactive way, and what better way to do that than with a good old-fashioned craft event? It’s a great opportunity to get the whole family involved in something ‘egg-citing’ whilst learning more about our unique brand of retirement living. We hope to see you at Summer Manor and look forward to celebrating this special time of year with you.”

Nestled in the Wharfedale Valley on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales, Summer Manor consists of 42 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments designed to provide a comfortable and practical living experience for the over 60s. Each property benefits from access to the stunning shared spaces, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

Purchase prices at Summer Manor start from £268,000 for a one-bedroom retirement home and £355,000 for a two-bedroom home. Flexible purchase options are also available to make moving even easier.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.