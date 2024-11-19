Reverend Dave’s festive mission lights up his new garden centre

From the pulpit to the potting shed, Reverend Dave Walker of Ridgeway Parish has been busy transforming Birley Moor Garden Centre since he purchased it earlier this year, and he’s keen to make this Christmas season one to remember.

This weekend is set to signal the start of the festive season at Birley Moor Garden Centre and includes complimentary mulled wine with any purchase from the garden centre on Friday (Nov 22nd); on Saturday there’s a live nativity with animals, brass band performances, and Christmas market stalls showcasing independent Sheffield businesses, on Sunday there’ll be a free pint with the purchase of a Christmas tree, and more.

The main festive events take place this Saturday 23rd November.

Reverend Dave Walker’s own personal connection to the venue started in early childhood — he has fond memories of visits with his father. “I’ve always thought of Birley Moor Garden Centre as a special place, and now it’s my chance to help others feel the same way,” said Reverend Walker.

Reverend Dave Walker is inviting everyone to his festive weekend

“This weekend isn’t just about celebrating Christmas; it’s about bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and sharing the joy of the season with our community. Whether you’re here for the nativity, the trees, or just a warm festive toastie, we can’t wait to welcome you.”

Dave has already made his mark on Birley Moor Garden Centre, recently unveiling Grandpa Joe’s Potting Shed, a food and drink venue offering a warm, community-oriented space.

His vision is the creation of a vibrant community hub, with an educational centre and eco-friendly activities to promote sustainability. Reverend Walker’s longer-term aim is to open up 30 acres of land for locals to explore, ensuring a deeper connection to nature and the community.

The Special Festive Weekend takes place from 22nd–24th November. Entry is free.

Should you visit Birley Moor Garden Centre & Aquatics this weekend, you will surely experience the warm magical feeling of Christmas!