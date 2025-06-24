Ripon City Photographic Society announces annual exhibition - A Celebration of Local Talent

By Liz Marshall
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:04 BST
Ripon City Photographic Society (RCPS) is delighted to invite the public to its annual exhibition on Saturday, 23rd August, at Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, right in the heart of Ripon.

Running throughout the day, this free-entry event will showcase the exceptional photographic talent of society members, offering a gallery of high-quality photographic prints, dynamic digital displays, and engaging talks from local speakers.

Visitors can explore a broad range of photographic styles and subjects, from striking landscapes and portraits to abstract and documentary images. It's a unique opportunity to see how local photographers capture the world through their lenses.

To complement the visual experience, a pop-up café will be serving tea, coffee, homemade cakes, and savoury treats, creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for visitors to linger and enjoy the work.

Pine in Sunlight

Event Details:

Saturday 23rd August, 2025

Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Victoria Grove, Ripon HG4 1LG

Doors open: 9am to 4pm

Free entry

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, an aspiring photographer, or just looking for a great day out in Ripon, the exhibition promises a warm welcome and a creative spark for all ages.

