Ripon City Photographic Society announces annual exhibition - A Celebration of Local Talent
Running throughout the day, this free-entry event will showcase the exceptional photographic talent of society members, offering a gallery of high-quality photographic prints, dynamic digital displays, and engaging talks from local speakers.
Visitors can explore a broad range of photographic styles and subjects, from striking landscapes and portraits to abstract and documentary images. It's a unique opportunity to see how local photographers capture the world through their lenses.
To complement the visual experience, a pop-up café will be serving tea, coffee, homemade cakes, and savoury treats, creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for visitors to linger and enjoy the work.
Event Details:
Saturday 23rd August, 2025
Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Victoria Grove, Ripon HG4 1LG
Doors open: 9am to 4pm
Free entry
Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, an aspiring photographer, or just looking for a great day out in Ripon, the exhibition promises a warm welcome and a creative spark for all ages.