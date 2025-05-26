Ripples of Connection: From Bingley to Thailand

When devastating floods swept through an elephant sanctuary in Northern Thailand last year, conservation volunteer Nicola Slator from Bingley, was heartbroken. Faa Sai — a rescued elephant she had come to know during her time at the sanctuary — was among those lost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola’s time at Elephant Nature Park (ENP) had left a deep mark.

“It was my first break away in years,” she said, “and much-needed respite from caring for my complex special needs daughter. The care, compassion and absolute commitment to animals was extremely evident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She remembers elephants walking free, receiving therapy in the water pools, and one moment especially clearly — two elephants standing for days beside a mound, grieving for their friend.

Unwritten Courage - the artwork at the centre of a fundraiser for rescued elephants

So when the floods hit, she messaged artist Louise Hancox, a wildlife artist based in Warwickshire, with just a few words:

“Two elephants have died from the flooding at ENP. Devastated.”

She wasn’t asking for help — just sharing the loss.

For Louise, the message stayed with her. She had never drawn an elephant before — but she sat at her drawing board with Nicola’s photographs, unsure of what would come, but she knew she had to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist who was inspired by Nicola to create the artwork and launch this fundraiser

When the portrait was finished, they sent an image to Save Elephant Foundation — only to learn that the elephant Louise had drawn wasn’t Faa Sai, but Mintra, another rescued soul, one who survived the storm.

What began as a tribute to one elephant became a portrait of two — one in form, one in spirit.

Now titled Unwritten Courage, the drawing is the centrepiece of a summer-long fundraising campaign to support ENP’s work.

All profits — including from fine art prints, card sets, and the auction of the original artwork — will go to Save Elephant Foundation, the sanctuary’s parent charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescued elephants at Elephant Nature Park where Nicola volunteered.

“I still have no idea whether it will work,” says Louise. “But when Nicola shared what had happened, doing nothing just didn’t feel like an option.”

The two women first connected in 2023 through Sketch for Survival, an international conservation art auction. Nicola bought one of Louise’s award-winning cheetah drawings, and the connection grew from there.

Now, that connection has become something neither of them expected — a drawing born from loss, and quietly offered in hope.

Where to See the Artwork

You can support the campaign online and in person. Limited edition prints of Unwritten Courage will be on display at the following summer events, where Louise will be present to share the story behind the piece:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ArtBEAT – Broadway: 6–8 June

Warwickshire Open Studios – Rowington: 27–29 June

Warwickshire Open Studios – Wroxall: 3–5 July

Art in the Park – Leamington Spa: 2–3 August

Worcestershire Open Studios – Jinney Ring: 16–25 August

Other formats of the print and card sets will be available, with all profits supporting Save Elephant Foundation.

Nicola will join Louise at ArtBEAT to meet visitors and share her experience.

How to Support

Visit the Campaign: www.louisehancoxfineart.co.uk/elephants

Auction Opens: 1 August 2025 (via 32Auctions)

Auction Closes: 12 August 2025 (World Elephant Day)

Limited edition prints and card sets: Available from June

About the Artist

Louise Hancox is a wildlife artist based in Warwickshire. She uncovered a hidden creative streak in 2020 during a sabbatical from her former role as a Chief Financial Officer. Since then, her work has focused on supporting wildlife conservation through drawing.