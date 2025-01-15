Rising rock band Morganway to play intimate Leeds show

Having opened for titans such as Skunk Anansie and Belle & Sebastian, while also winning praise from Fairport Convention following their Cropredy performance, Cambridgeshire band Morganway will be celebrating the release of their third studio album ‘Kill The Silence’ (out 31st January) with an acoustic record store tour that will be visiting Crash Records in Leeds on 2nd February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morganway are a Norfolk/Cambridge-based six piece, founded by twins Callum (lead vocals, bass) and Kieran Morgan (guitar, vocals). SJ Mortimer (lead vocals), Matt Brocklehurst (keyboard, vocals), Nicole J Terry (fiddle, vocals) and Ed Bullinger (drums, vocals) complete the lineup.

Since the release of their last album Back To Zero in 2023, it’s been quite a journey for the self-described ‘Americana rock band’ - Morganway have opened tours for Skunk Anansie, Belle & Sebastian, Elles Bailey and Scarlet Rebels across the UK and Europe, and have graced festival stages at the likes of The Long Road (with their set resulting in Entertainment Focus calling them ‘One of the best bands the UK has to offer… echoing the greats like Fleetwood Mac’), Belladrum, Towersey Folk Festival, and Cropredy - which received praise from Fairport Convention themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Morganway have their biggest UK headline tour in their sights, and will be releasing their new album Kill The Silence on 31st January before hitting the road. Recorded live over four intense days at Foel Studios in Wales (fueled by ‘probably four bottles of whiskey and almost no sleep’ according to guitarist Kieran Morgan), the album showcases the band’s Americana roots, yet there is now a rockier grit to their sound, while their trademark gorgeous harmonies and melodic lines are still ever-present as they set out to channel the spirit of Woodstock. Thematically, the band address the struggle of independent musicians, but they also manage to find life’s bright spots and celebrate them by playing loud.

‘Kill The Silence’ album artwork.

SJ Mortimer (lead vocalist): ‘This truly feels like a new chapter for us. We poured our souls, blood, sweat, and tears into this album. There’s magic in recording music the “old school” way - plugging in together and playing live, warts and all!’

Callum Morgan (bass/vocals): ‘Inspired by artists like Bob Dylan and, more recently, Brandi Carlile, we wanted to record as they often do - spontaneously and less rehearsed. When you’re still discovering a song, that’s when the magic happens.’

To celebrate the album’s release, Morganway will be embarking on a week-long series of intimate record store shows around the UK:

Friday 31st January - Relevant Records, Cambridge (day)

Morganway will be celebrating the new album's release with a set of acoustic record store shows.

Friday 31st January - Venus Vinyl, Norwich (evening)

Saturday 1st February - Rough Trade Bristol

Sunday 2nd February - Crash, Leeds (day)

Sunday 2nd February - Wax & Beans, Bury (evening)

Morganway.

Monday 3rd February - Rough Trade Nottingham

Tuesday 4th February - Pie & Vinyl, Southsea (day)

Tuesday 4th February - Banquet Records, Kingston (evening)