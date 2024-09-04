Rising star to perform at Sledmere this month

Saturday 21st September, 12pm

Following the success of our spring series promoting young musical talent, Sledmere now welcomes 20 year-old Benji Lock, first prize winner at the Purcell School Concerto Competion in 2023.

Benji will showcase his exceptional pianistic abilities via a programme of dazzling works, contemplative melodies and pastoral romance. The performance will take place in the splendour of The Library of Sledmere House.

Concert Programme:

Benji Lock

Sergei Prokofiev: Étude, Op .2 No .1 – Allegro in D minor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12 in A flat major, Op. 26 (Funeral March)

Robert Schumann: Allegro in B minor, Op. 8

Franz Liszt: Années de pèlerinage I, S. 160: No 6. ‘Vallée d’Obermann’

William Alwyn: Prelude, Cricketty Mill, Green Hills, Haze of Noon

The doors to Sledmere House will open at 11am for an arrival drink & canapes in the Main Hall. The concert will begin at 12 noon in The Library.

***Please note last entry to the House will be 11.45am for a 12 noon start

Tickets: £35 (to include: concert, an arrival drink & canapes PLUS entry to the Parkland, Gardens and Farm Park)