'Rock'n'Roll is coming to Halifax as international trio Rockin'em return this summer

By Dion Marlow
Contributor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 22:40 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 09:36 BST
Step back into the 1950's on Saturday 19th July as international rock'n'roll trio ' Rockin'em ' head to Halifax for a night of great music and dancing! Located at Westgata Arcade which hosts regular live music throughout the summer months!

Rockin’em have been rockin’ the stage since 2008. With over 600 shows under their belt, they have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in Europe. They deliver a dynamic and diverse performance that covers original songs and rare ’50s gems in their own style.

Kev Marlow, Dion Marlow and Dan Whitwell will be rockin' Halifax very soon.

This is an exciting year for the group with a brand new album titled ’This is the Sound Of Rock’N’Roll’ which already has become the band's most successful release to date!

So come along to Westgate Aracde on a Saturday afternoon and rock the afternoon away!

