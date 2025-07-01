'Rock'n'Roll is coming to Halifax as international trio Rockin'em return this summer

Step back into the 1950's on Saturday 19th July as international rock'n'roll trio ' Rockin'em ' head to Halifax for a night of great music and dancing! Located at Westgata Arcade which hosts regular live music throughout the summer months!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rockin’em have been rockin’ the stage since 2008. With over 600 shows under their belt, they have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in Europe. They deliver a dynamic and diverse performance that covers original songs and rare ’50s gems in their own style.

Kev Marlow, Dion Marlow and Dan Whitwell will be rockin' Halifax very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an exciting year for the group with a brand new album titled ’This is the Sound Of Rock’N’Roll’ which already has become the band's most successful release to date!