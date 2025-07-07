Roll up! Roll up! Join the Carnival Fun at William's Den this summer
Every day from Tuesday 22nd July to Monday 1st September, William’s Den will be transformed into a carnival playground with a whole heap of fun, all-weather activities to make your school holiday day out truly unforgettable.
Step right up and get ready to juggle, balance, laugh and explore with a fantastic line-up of activities, all included free with every ticket. Join Team William for:
Circus School - Why not step up and have a go at some classic circus fun? From learning to juggle to mastering the art of plate spinning, William’s circus skills sessions are perfect for kids (and grown-ups!) who fancy trying something new. It’s all about giving it a go, having a laugh and enjoying the magic of the Big Top, no prior experience needed, just plenty of enthusiasm.
Carnival Games - Bring your best aim and steady hands! From the traditional coconut shy to the nerve-testing buzz-the-wire, William’s classic carnival games are full of fun and friendly competition.
Play Pioneer Fun - William’s Den’s play experts, the Play Pioneers, are here to guide and encourage play. They’re on-hand all summer long to spark imaginations and lead the fun! Whether it’s silly challenges, pop-up games or water fights on warmer days, they’re here to get everyone involved and make the Carnival extra memorable.
Straw Bale Stack- The ever-so-popular straw bales are back for another summer at William’s Den, this fun-filled labyrinth with towers of different heights is perfect for curious explorers to walk, run and jump!
Woodland Walk - Step into the magic of nature on the Den’s Woodland Walk, this gentle trail winds through leafy glades and towering trees, inviting young adventurers to experience the great outdoors and let their imaginations run wild.
Play, Eat, Drink and Camp - From William’s award-winning Indoor Den to the vast outdoor playscape, there’s endless adventure waiting! Climb, slide, swing, balance, run, dig, splash, and build dens in nature while soaking up panoramic views of the Yorkshire Wolds.
Plus, fuel the fun with homemade, locally sourced delights from William’s Pizzeria, Coffee Shop, Ice Cream Parlour and Uncle James’ Coffee Stop, perfect for hungry adventurers. For anyone who doesn’t want the fun to stop at closing time, the William’s Den campsite is open all summer long with ‘Pitch up and Play’ tickets offering wide open spaces to camp and unlimited play at William’s Den.
Tor Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den says: “This July, we proudly celebrate eight wonderful years of William’s Den and we couldn’t be more thrilled to mark the occasion with a summer full of joy. Some of our happiest childhood memories come from the magic of fairs and carnivals. This summer, we’re bringing that same nostalgic magic to William’s Den, so families can create cherished memories together. Be sure to book your tickets online early for the best prices and to secure your preferred date.”
Tickets for carnival adventures are on sale now, starting at £11.50 for children and £8.95 for adults when booked online. Visitors also have the option to book a 2025 Summer Pass which includes unlimited summer play at William’s Den, £30 per ticket for up to 42 days of play. Find out more here: https://www.williamsden.co.uk/events/view/carnival-summer