Titanic Spa, the UK’s first eco-spa nestled in the picturesque landscape of Pennine Yorkshire is ideal for those looking to show love not only to themselves this Valentine’s Day, but to the planet too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning facilities at Titanic Spa are sure to leave any guest feeling refreshed and revitalised. Spa days or overnight breaks include access to its world-class facilities, including the Heat and Ice Experience, exclusive access to Bar1911, Leisure club, 15m Salt regulated swimming pool, relaxation lounge as well as the outdoor Hot Tub. Below, the spa has handpicked some of its best romantic spots to soak in this Valentine’s Day.

Romantic Spots to Soak in the love this Valentine’s Day at Titanic Spa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titanic Spa, the UK’s first eco-spa nestled in the picturesque landscape of Pennine Yorkshire is ideal for those looking to show love not only to themselves this Valentine’s Day, but to the planet too. The award-winning facilities at Titanic Spa are sure to leave any guest feeling refreshed and revitalised. Spa days or overnight breaks include access to its world-class facilities, including the Heat and Ice Experience, exclusive access to Bar1911, Leisure club, 15m Salt regulated swimming pool, relaxation lounge as well as the outdoor Hot Tub. Below, the spa has handpicked some of its best romantic spots to soak in this Valentine’s Day.

Titanic Spa Bistro

Nourish and detoxify the skin in the Mud Chamber -

The 25-minute Private Mud Chamber experience remains a favourite among guests, accommodating individuals, couples, or groups of up to four seeking a self-guided treatment. Drawing inspiration from ancient Egyptian bathing rituals, the treatment involves applying organic mud to exfoliate, nourish, and detoxify the skin. The experience is enhanced by herbal steam that opens pores and a gentle tropical rain shower to wash away impurities. Its perfect for boosting Oxytocin!

Rest and relax in its indoor heated salt-regulated swimming pool -

Boasting 15m in size, take the lengths in stride and enjoy a leisurely swim during the getaway. Enjoy its poolside loungers with a loved one or take some time out as a couple to rejuvenate. Along the poolside find a Sauna and Steam room to reinvigorate guests after a swim, as well as loungers where couples can catch up and spend quality time.

Titanic Spa treatment room

Chill out in its Relaxation Lounge -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its large Relaxation Lounge features relaxation beds, large snooze bean bags and the popular bean bag pit. Lay next to the crackling fire with low dimmed lights creating the perfect romantic atmosphere to really switch off with your partner alongside. The only problem in this room is how long to stay!

Soak in the bubbles in its Outdoor Hot tub –

Outside on its terrace, the spa has its sunken hot tub. Guests will be surrounded by warm bubbles and clean fresh air watching the world go by. An experience that can be enjoyed all year round even in the snow, and perfect as a romantic spot immersed fresh air.

Titanic Spa Pool

Experience alternating between hot and cold therapies –

Its Heat and Ice Experience, practices the age-old method of alternating between hot and cold therapies for ultimate revitalisation. Titanic Heat and Ice Experience has something for everyone, based on the ritual of bathing where the body is heated and then cooled by a series of experiences. The Titanic Heat and Ice Experience area guides the body through a sensory journey with the ultimate aim of inducing deep relaxation.

Titanic Heat and Ice Experience:

- Herbal Infusion Room

Titanic Spa, Exterior

- Saunarium

- Aromatherapy Room

- Crystal Steam Bath

- Himalayan Salt Sauna

- Foot Baths

- Ice Room

- Plunge Pool

- Experience Showers

- Rasual Chamber - additional extra

Cosy up in Bar1911 with a glass of bubbly -

Level up date night with full exclusive access to Bar1911 is exclusive to Titanic Spa’s Overnight spa guests, Day spa guests and Twilight spa guests. With a wide range of fresh cocktails, Champagne and fine wines to choose from along with delicious non-alcoholic cocktails that taste just as good as the real thing, it’s the perfect place to bond and reminisce.

Valentines Packages available at Titanic Spa:

Titanic Spa, VIP Duo Day Spa Package, from £339 per couple

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VIP Duo Day Spa Package offers an indulgent experience for couples who love to indulge. The package includes a 55-minute Elemis Couture Touch Treatment, enjoyed side-by-side in a private VIP suite while sipping on bubbly and savouring chocolate truffles. To further enhance relaxation and intimacy, a 25-minute private Mud Chamber Session is also included which includes organic mud to help exfoliate, nourish and help draw out impurities before a gentle tropical rain shower helps ease the mud away. Guests can enjoy complimentary robes, towels, and slippers throughout their visit. The package also features a one-course light lunch, access to the Heat and Ice Experience, the Leisure Club with its 15-meter salt-regulated swimming pool, the Relaxation Lounge, and the Outdoor Hot Tub.

https://www.titanicspa.com/spa-day/vip-duo-day-spa-package

For guests wishing to extend their visits for longer, Titanic Spa’s luxury accommodation make staying there feel like a home away from home. Overnight guests will stay in one of the large apartments which include a kitchen, living area, bedroom and bathroom, complete with views over the woodland, and a breakfast hamper in the room to start the day right.

Overnight packages –

February Retreat Overnight Break, from £159

The perfect Valentines escape, from £159 per person, guests can choose from a trio of rejuvenating 55-minute treatments: the Comfort Zone Recover Touch Facial, ideal for repairing sun and pollution damage; the Comfort Zone Hydra Glow Facial, perfect for intense hydration and a radiant glow; or the Elemis Men's High-Performance Skin Energising Facial, designed to revitalise tired, aging skin. This indulgent February Retreat Break also includes overnight accommodation in a serviced apartment, continental breakfast, a light lunch, a two-course dinner, and full access to the award-winning spa facilities.