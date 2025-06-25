Rotherham artist makes debut in Clifton Park Museum residency
The opportunity, funded by Children’s Capital of Culture and Arts Council, aims to nurture emerging artistic talent in Rotherham. It will see Natalie Jones from Thrybergh showcase her unique screenprint artwork to thousands of visitors in the museum’s Test Space on the first floor.
Natalie, who will graduate from University Centre Rotherham this summer with a Fine and Applied Art degree, specialises in cyanotype printing, an alternative, light-sensitive photographic process that produces a blue print.
She explains: “For this exhibition I will be focusing on themes of identity and adding pieces as quickly as I can create them. It’s a hard process to perfect and not many people know about this technique, so I’m looking forward to showing more people what it’s all about with the exhibition and creative workshops.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to showcase my art in one of Rotherham’s most loved landmarks, and I’m so excited to be part of Children’s Capital of Culture’s Young Artist in Residence programme. I am starting my PGCE at Rotherham College in September, sharing my skills with others and helping to inspire new artistic talent in the borough.”
The Young Artist in Residency (YAiR) programme supports emerging creatives aged 18–25 to develop their practice through a six-month residency at Clifton Park Museum’s Test Space. Each artist receives a £2,000 cash prize, a materials budget, and one-to-one mentoring from an established artist.
Natalie is being mentored by Olivia Bliss, an award-winning visual artist and founder/creative director of Sheffield-based printmaking charity Carousel Print Studio.
Running twice a year, the programme offers structured support, mentoring, and space for exploration, culminating in a public exhibition of new work.
Lisa Howarth, Museums, Arts & Heritage Manager, adds: “We are committed to giving young artists of Rotherham a space to promote their work and it’s always so exciting to see the new talent coming through. Focused on themes of identity, culture, and lived experience, this Young Artist in Residence initiative provides a vital platform for young voices to be seen and heard.”
Delivered in partnership with Children’s Capital of Culture and Rotherham Council, the Young Artist in Residence Programme fosters creativity, confidence, and career progression in the borough’s creative sector.