Rotherham's streets to come alive as colourful carnival returns

Following its standout debut in 2024, the lively carnival procession will once again transform Rotherham town centre on 29th March, led by giant puppets and accompanied by live music and performances from local community groups, schools and organisations.

Becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025 has been the inspiration behind this year’s parade, with a showcase of the talent and creativity of Rotherham’s young people throughout the day. RMBC has confirmed that the parade will begin at 3pm outside Rotherham Minster, before weaving through the town centre. Carnival goers can enjoy a full day of activities, starting in Minster Gardens at 11am with performances, workshops and bands to build excitement for the parade.

Cllr Dave Sheppard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion and Neighbourhood working, explains: “The centre piece of Roots this year will be the showstopping Jitterbug, a giant interactive inflatable in All Saints’ Square. Between 11am – 2.30pm, there will be free workshops where you can create your own unique piece of artwork and decorations to take in the parade and enjoy live music from young performers whilst you make. We’re delighted to be bringing it to Rotherham for the first time with creative producers, Trigger.

“Last year’s Roots was a huge success with thousands turning out to get in the carnival spirit, and this year we’ve gone even bigger, brighter and more bizarre! It’s been created and designed by the young people of Rotherham who are taking centre stage as we enjoy our groundbreaking year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Jitterbug is created and produced by Trigger, originally commissioned by The Cultural Programme, University of Oxfordfor KAFKA24, a celebration of the global legacy of author Franz Kafka.

Alongside Jitterbug, last year’s large-scale puppet Reign will return for the carnival, alongside RSPB bird puppets, Rotherham’s Climate puppet, Hope the Hedgehog, and walkabout street entertainers. Enjoy performances by Khula Arts, Punjabi Roots, Rotherham BMX, Nova City, Rotherham Youth Choir, artworks by the community and a stage filled with performances from young bands and dance and drama youth groups. A full programme can be found at www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.

Roots Street Carnival is a collaboration between Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Children’s Capital of Culture, supported with funding from UK Shared Prosperity Fund, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Arts Council England.

