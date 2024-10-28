Roxy Leisure launch Christmas offers

Roxy Leisure, ‘The home of booze & ball games’, has announced the launch of this year’s exclusive Christmas offers, to enjoy across their Roxy Ball Room and Roxy Lanes venues.

For this year’s Christmas campaign, Roxy has brought to life the typical characters of everyone's Christmas party. Including “the pool shark”, who can never be beaten, “the shot caller”, who loves a round of shots, “the past my bedtime”, person who is usually in bed for 9pm, “the exhibitionist”, who has the most regrets on the Monday morning and “the smooth operator”, who’s always surprising the group with their gaming skills.

With 4 festive packages to choose from it’s the perfect choice for a party of any size to enjoy the games, food, and drinks without having to go elsewhere. The Christmas Packages include a festive feast with a variety of pizzas and a range of sharing sides including festive loaded fries, truffle arancini and bratwurst bites. Plus, a range of drinks including Christmas themed shots; the Resting Grinch Face, Sleigh It Ain’t So and Claus for Celebration.

Offers available for both individual and group visits, include:

PACKAGE 1: BALLERS BAUBLES

£40 per person (off-peak) or £45 per person (peak)*.Welcome drink.3 drinks vouchers.Festive-themed shot.2 hours of gaming or 1 game of bowling.

£40 per person (off-peak) or £45 per person*.Festive feast.Welcome drink.2 hours of gaming or 1 game of bowling.

PACKAGE 3: JINGLE BALLS

£50 per person (off-peak) or £55 per person*. Festive feast. Welcome drink. 2 drinks vouchers.2 hours of gaming or 1 game of bowling.

PACKAGE 4: CHAMPIONS CHRISTMAS

£60 per person (off-peak) or £65 per person*. Festive feast.Welcome drink.3 drinks vouchers. Festive-themed shot.2 hours of gaming or 1 game of bowling.

* Off-peak = Sunday to Wednesday & Peak = Thursday to Saturday

Marketing Director at Professionals at Play, Joel Mitchell, said “Christmas is the time for celebrating and what better way to say thank you to your team than by throwing the ultimate Christmas party?! We understand that every event is different, so we have designed a series of corporate packages to ensure you can get the best of everything we have to offer. Whether you’re looking for just games and drinks or want to go all out with our festive feast and themed shots, then we’ve got something for you. Make sure not to miss out, it ‘tis the season of booze and ball games after all!”

Roxy Leisure offers guests a wide selection of games across their venues including ten pin bowling, batting cages (for cricket and baseball), crazy pool, beer pong, deck shuffle, ice-free curling, shuffleboard, tech darts, karaoke, duck pin bowling, pool and much more alongside its signature rock and indie soundtrack.