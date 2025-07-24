Runaway trains, bumper cars, and free family activities: Family Festival of Fun arrives at White Rose

White Rose Shopping Centre is kicking off a calendar of fun this month with the return of its Kids’ Carnival from 25th July, as well as free family craft and play sessions throughout the summer holidays.

Open from 11am – 9pm daily from 25th July to 7th September, the Kids’ Carnival invites guests to enjoy fairground classics alongside adventure activities like trampolines and the water balls, with rides suitable for guests of all ages.

The Carnival will be operating with no music from 11am – 12pm every Tuesday to coincide with White Rose’s weekly Quiet Morning.

Ride tokens can be purchased on-site, with discounts available throughout the event for NHS card holders (all rides discounted by one token*). Refreshments are available from Carnival vendors or White Rose’s huge variety of kid-friendly restaurants such as Wagamama, TGI Friday’s, Frankie & Benny’s, and more.

Kids' Carnival at White Rose

White Rose will also be hosting free family-friendly workshops alongside centre retailers from 11am – 3pm, Monday to Friday, throughout the summer holidays. Find them in the Central Atrium on the below dates:

4th – 8th August: New Look will be showcasing their new season collection with chances to win prizes and discounts on their Spin To Win wheel

will be showcasing their new season collection with chances to win prizes and discounts on their Spin To Win wheel 11th – 22nd August: Baker Ross is providing free crafting sessions

is providing free crafting sessions 25th – 29th August: Lush invites guests to try bath bomb-making and other fun sensory activities, plus surprise pass-the-parcel games

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re bringing back the Kids’ Carnival due to popular demand, this time with some exciting additions and bonus free events to keep the little ones busy throughout the summer holidays.”

There’s even more fun in store for families at White Rose this summer, as bowling and games venue King Pins opens on 15th August. For more information and to book, visit www.kingpins.co.uk

For further details on White Rose and upcoming events, visit www.white-rose.co.uk.