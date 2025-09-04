Ruth Lyon brings solo show to Pocklington Arts Centre

On Friday October 24, acclaimed singer-songwriter Ruth Lyon will bring her enchanting solo show to Pocklington Arts Centre.

Known to many as the powerhouse frontwoman of Holy Moly & the Crackers, Lyon is now stepping into the solo spotlight as she explores the complexities of being human while challenging social norms and celebrating self-acceptance and empowerment.

Working with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding) she released her debut album Poems & Non-Fiction earlier this year, combining analogue textures with angular indie-folk sensibilities and drawing inspiration from Adrienne Lenker, Fiona Apple, and Moondog.

She was named one of the UK’s 100 most influential disabled people in the Power 100 list and has graced stages at SXSW, The Great Escape, Glastonbury, and even New York City Hall, where she was honoured with the prestigious Danny Award.

Receiving praise from all corners of UK music press and radio, she has been championed as a “Future Artist” by BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, and spotlighted by CLASH Magazine, Consequence, and Secret Meeting, who said “Lyon is a fitting star for a city that shines brighter than most.”

Expect an unmissable live performance when she comes to East Yorkshire. Tickets are available now at pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

