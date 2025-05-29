Ryedale Skate School's Ryan Swain is bringing skateboarding in to schools across Yorkshire

Recent sessions have highlighted the essential skills that students from various schools across Yorkshire are developing, such as safe skateboarding and improved balance.

Unlike conventional team sports that often penalize mistakes, skateboarding creates a learning environment where errors are embraced as part of the process.

This distinctive approach not only promotes mental health and well-being but also fosters resilience and creativity, enabling students to flourish without the anxiety of disappointing others.

Ryan Swain, head coach and owner of Ryedale Skate School, exemplifies the 'growth mindset' inherent in skateboarding, where setbacks are seen as opportunities for growth. Each attempt, regardless of success or failure, contributes to the overall journey.

The sense of community among skateboarders is evident; they celebrate each other's milestones, no matter how minor, fostering a supportive atmosphere that encourages participation and personal development.

This makes skateboarding a refreshing alternative to traditional sports, accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Ryedale Skate School also provides a Special Educational Needs (SEN) package for schools and community groups, ensuring an inclusive environment for all participants.

In several schools across Northern Ireland and Wales, skateboarding has been integrated into the PE GCSE curriculum, with Northern Ireland leading the way as the first region in the UK to recognize skateboarding as a studyable sport.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) has acknowledged its inclusion due to its rising popularity.

Ryan considers the establishment of the skate school to be one of the highlights of his impressive career.

He finds immense joy in witnessing young individuals hone their skills and accomplish feats they once thought were beyond their reach.

In his teaching, he emphasizes three key principles: commitment, consistency, and camaraderie, ensuring that students of all ages understand the significance of these concepts as they navigate the world of skateboarding.

The skate school has flourished, particularly at Norton & Malton Skatepark, thanks to the unwavering support from sponsors like Norton Town Council, Big Boolies, and Harrison Hire.

Their contributions have been vital in providing lessons for community members of all ages, fostering a love for skateboarding in the local area.

Ryan also enjoys traveling to various skateparks across North Yorkshire, where he teaches young skaters how to use the facilities safely and effectively.

Having experienced the transformative power of skateboarding during a challenging adolescence, Ryan is passionate about giving back to the next generation. Now at 35, he continues to skate and share his expertise, hoping to inspire others as he once was.

For more information on how schools or groups can connect with Ryedale Skate School, you can find them on Instagram and Facebook or reach out via email at [email protected].

Contributed Ryan Swain from Ryedale Skate School is bringing equipment in to schools across North Yorkshire to provide enrichment for all ages.

Contributed Equipment is provided including helmets, skateboards and pads.

Contributed Ryedale Skate School has taught over 3,000 students since it started in 2023