Sat 1st June: DJ set from radio legend Chris Moyles & thrilling horse racing at Doncaster Racecourse

Yorkshire lad & radio legend Chris Moyles is bringing iconic anthems to Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 1st June. With 1.2m tuning into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, and Moyles still standing as BBC Radio 1's longest serving breakfast presenter, the Leeds-born broadcasting veteran is well-armed to get you grooving. Tickets are selling well and can be purchased at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

Expect Britpop and dance floor classics from throughout the decades – and more. Take the kids along and show them how it was done ‘back in the day’. Get the lads and lasses together for a stag or hen do or simply a great day out in the sunshine.

Doncaster Racecourse Summer Saturday Series - Summer Anthems ft Chris Moyles, Sat 1st June

Naturally it will also be a day of thrilling horse racing. There will be high octane drama not only on the racecourse but also on the big screens with the famous Epsom Derby being shown at 4:30pm, ensuring you don't miss any of the racing action.

There will even be something for football fans too. Former professional footballer Alan Kennedy – scorer for Liverpool in the 1981 and 1984 European Cup finals – will be attending and available for meet-and-greets. Kennedy made over 500 appearances across his career, as well as representing his country, plying his trade for teams across Europe, including Newcastle United & Liverpool.

Summer Anthems ft Chris Moyles is part of Doncaster Racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series. The line-up was unveiled just a couple of weeks ago and has something for everyone:

Sat 29 June – Indie Icons.

Sat 20 July – 80’s rewind.