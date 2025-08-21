Scampston Walled Garden Autumn Plant Fair

Sunday 7th September, 10am – 3pm (Gardens open until 5pm) Scampston is delighted to announce the return of its ever-popular Autumn Plant Fair, taking place on Sunday 7th September from 10am to 3pm.

This year’s fair promises a fantastic selection of specialist growers from across the country, offering everything from rare perennials to classic cottage-garden favourites. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on plants for the season ahead, seek expert advice, and be inspired by the wide variety on display.

Alongside the stalls, visitors can enjoy a programme of informative garden talks and demonstrations led by Scampston’s skilled garden team. Topics will include practical guidance for every gardener, with a particularly timely and relevant talk on drought-resistant planting—an increasingly important theme for gardeners today.

Entry to the fair includes full admission to Scampston’s award-winning gardens and grounds, designed by renowned plantsman Piet Oudolf.

Plant Fair at Scampston

The Pantry Café will be open throughout the fair serving delicious lunches and sweet treats, with the parkland walks accessible for a stroll by the lake too.

Whether you are a passionate plant collector or simply someone who enjoys a day surrounded by beautiful gardens, this event offers a fabulous day out for all.

Event Details

Date: Sunday 7th September 2025

Time: 10am – 3pm (gardens and grounds open until 5pm)