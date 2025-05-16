Scampston Walled Garden Plant Fair – a great day out for garden lovers
Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just looking to brighten up your patio, the Plant Fair promises a wide selection of high-quality plants from specialist nurseries – including perennials, shrubs, herbs and more – all available to buy directly from passionate growers.
There will also be garden-themed stalls, furniture. local produce, and refreshments available, making it the perfect day out for all ages.
What to Expect:
- A wide range of plant and garden stalls
- Advice from passionate growers
- Expert talks and guidance from our fantastic garden team throughout the day
- A live band playing 12-m – 1pm
- The Pantry Café will be open, serving homemade meals, drinks, and treats
- Scampston Hall will be open for guided tours at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm
- Free parking and access to the Walled Garden and parkland with admission
It’s a great chance to get advice, pick up something new for your garden, and enjoy a lovely day out in a stunning setting.
Entry to the Plant Fair is included in standard garden admission.
For more details, visit: www.scampston.co.uk