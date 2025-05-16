Scampston Walled Garden Plant Fair – a great day out for garden lovers

By Katie Spaven
Contributor
Published 16th May 2025
Updated 16th May 2025, 13:12 BST
Scampston Hall
Scampston Hall
Scampston Walled Garden is thrilled to announce the return of its much-loved Plant Fair on Sunday 1st June, set in the stunning grounds of one of Yorkshire’s finest contemporary gardens.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just looking to brighten up your patio, the Plant Fair promises a wide selection of high-quality plants from specialist nurseries – including perennials, shrubs, herbs and more – all available to buy directly from passionate growers.

There will also be garden-themed stalls, furniture. local produce, and refreshments available, making it the perfect day out for all ages.

What to Expect:

Plant Fairplaceholder image
Plant Fair
  • A wide range of plant and garden stalls
  • Advice from passionate growers
  • Expert talks and guidance from our fantastic garden team throughout the day
  • A live band playing 12-m – 1pm
  • The Pantry Café will be open, serving homemade meals, drinks, and treats
  • Scampston Hall will be open for guided tours at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm
  • Free parking and access to the Walled Garden and parkland with admission

It’s a great chance to get advice, pick up something new for your garden, and enjoy a lovely day out in a stunning setting.

Entry to the Plant Fair is included in standard garden admission.

For more details, visit: www.scampston.co.uk

