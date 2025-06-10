Scouts go behind the scenes with LNER at York Station

A group of twelve train-loving young people from Scouts enjoyed a unique day out at York train station, where they recorded a special episode for the LNER app, in partnership with the Fun Kids Podcast network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children, selected from their Scout groups for their huge passion for railways, were given exclusive access behind the scenes at the busy station. Throughout the day, they met and interviewed a wide range of staff, including train drivers, dispatchers, members of the British Transport Police, and even the head of Engineering.

The Scouts spent the day discovering what it takes to keep the railways running safely and smoothly, learning about everything from signaling and safety to engineering and customer service. They also played railway-themed games and took part in fun, interactive sessions to bring their podcast episode to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander, one of the young Scouts taking part, said: “It was amazing to meet real train drivers and ask them questions. I’ve always loved trains, but now I know even more about how everything works behind the scenes. I can’t wait to hear our podcast!”

2nd Acomb Scouts

This special experience gave the Scouts the chance to explore potential future careers, develop communication skills, and share their love of trains with a wider audience. The podcast episode will be available soon for passengers to enjoy through the LNER app.

It was a day full of excitement, learning and inspiration, one these young rail enthusiasts will never forget.