Seaside fun returns to Dewsbury as "Dewsbury On Sea" makes a grand comeback

After a 15-year hiatus, classic seaside fun is set to return to Dewsbury as "Dewsbury On Sea" makes its highly anticipated comeback. On Saturday, 16 August, from 11am to 4pm, The Arcade will be transforming the Princess of Wales Precinct into a bustling pier for one day only, inviting families to enjoy a day of nostalgic British seaside entertainment.

The town centre will be filled with a host of free activities, including an urban beach complete with deckchairs, a mini golf course, face painting, henna, and engaging kids' craft workshops. Visitors can also expect to see art installations and enjoy a nod to the town's famous history with "Dewsbury rock."

Adding to the day's excitement, there will be fairground rides, ice cream, and traditional seaside snacks. The event will also feature some very special guests, including our very own little mermaid, who will be greeting visitors from 12pm to 2pm. Keep an eye out for other surprise guests throughout the day!

The event, which is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, aims to bring joyful nostalgia back to the town and provide a fun-filled day for the whole community.