Secure your new home in Howden as Lovell releases the final phase at Saddlers Grange,

The highly sought-after Saddlers Grange development has now released its final phase, offering a limited selection of stunning three and four-bedroom homes. With demand high and availability low, this is the prime opportunity to secure your place in this exceptional community before it’s too late.

To make your home-buying journey as seamless as possible, Lovell is hosting an exclusive Final Phase Event this weekend on the April 12. This event will bring together a team of experts to provide guidance and support to those looking to make a move.

A mortgage advisor from Mortgage Pathways will be on-site to offer tailored financial advice, whether you’re a first-time buyer or moving up the property ladder. They will help you explore your options and find the best mortgage deals available.

Assisted move specialists from The New Homes Group will also be present to guide you through the process of selling your current home. They will explain how the developer’s part exchange and assisted move scheme, Helping Hands, can simplify the process, making it quicker and hassle-free to move into your brand-new home. In addition, attendees will have access to exclusive incentives designed to help make moving into a new home even more achievable.

Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, explains: “This is the perfect chance for homebuyers to secure their dream home at Saddlers Grange before it’s too late. With our team of experts on hand, we’re making the home-buying process as easy as possible, ensuring you have all the guidance and support you need to make a confident move.”

Event details

Date: Saturday April 12.

Time: 10am-4pm

Location: Selby Road, Howden, Goole, DN14 7GE