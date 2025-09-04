See All 45 Giant Rat Sculptures Together in One Place

Rick Welton, Ian Jones from Strata Holdings, Clare Huby and Glynis Charlston from A Mischief of Rats

Fans of A Mischief of Rats are invited to an exhibition featuring all 45 of the artist-decorated rat sculptures at Princes Quay Event Space, running from Saturday September 13 until Friday September 19.

The exhibition is the next exciting chapter in this charity sculpture trail project, showcasing the 45 fabulous sculptures that have graced an eclectic mix of locations across Hull and East Riding. This will be a unique chance to see all the Rats in one place before they head for their forever homes.

Visitors will have the opportunity to admire the intricate artistry and creative flair embedded in each piece - many of which have captivated over 250,000 trail visitors throughout the summer.

Project Co-Director Clare Huby said: “It’s been an incredibly joyful project and people have really fallen in love with our mischievous sculptures. We know that not everyone has managed to get to all the locations and people will be able to add any missing rodents to their App.

"We’re thrilled to bring all the rats together in one place. It’s always awe-inspiring to see them all side by side – a perfect culmination to a trail that has been delighting the community since May.”

Following the display, Saturday 20 September will see 21 of the rats going to auction, with the remaining 24, already purchased by their sponsors, heading for their permanent homes.

Healthcare in the Community, decorated by artist Loïs Cordelia, is one sculpture already purchased by David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East. Daniel Smith, Managing Director stated: “It has been a pleasure to be associated with A Mischief of Rats sculpture trail, which has been a great talking point for everyone in the communities involved. We’ve seen some wonderful designs across the region and look forward to finding a permanent home for our rat at our Wolds View development in Pocklington.”

The creator of one of the rats going to auction, Humber Star, is Artist Carol Reynoldson.Carol says: “It was a joy to be part of A Mischief of Rats. Leo Soph Welton’s sculpture design was charming and a pleasure to work with. Bringing it to life alongside other artists in such a supportive community at the studio in Hull city centre was a great experience. Painting a large 3D sculpture was new to me, so I appreciated the advice from more experienced artists. Seeing all the giant rats together in the studio was truly special. People coming to see the exhibition are in for a real treat.”

“I’m also proud that the project supports fundraising for a new scanner at Castle Hill while celebrating the legacy of local musical icon Mick Ronson and his band, The Rats.”

The passionate team behind A Mischief of Rats is building on a legacy of successful public art projects, including the Larkin Toads, A Moth for Amy, and Puffins Galore! Co-Director Rick Welton said: "We know that art brings people together, and our giant sculpture trails attract visitors from all over the UK. This has been our biggest project yet, with over 250,000 visitors expected to have participated by the time it closed on August 31.”

For those who have fallen under the spell of these mischievous giant sculptures, the exhibition offers a perfect final opportunity to connect with their favourites before auction day. It’s also an ideal introduction for new audiences to discover the magic of the trail, which celebrates Hull’s own musical legend Mick Ronson and supports the vital work of the Daisy Appeal.

The exhibition will be open daily 11am to 5pm from Saturday September 13 until Friday September 19, giving the community and visitors a special chance to explore these remarkable artworks.

There is a nominal entry for the exhibition of £2 per adult, with free entry for children under 16 accompanied by a parent or guardian.