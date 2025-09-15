Seniors invited to take part in age-friendly sports day

GLL, a charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-op operating under the ‘Better’ brand, has unveiled exciting plans to bring a multi-sports event for seniors to the region.

Working in collaboration with England Netball, GLL will stage the inaugural Senior Club Games at York Leisure Centre on Wednesday, October 1.

The event will bring together members and non-members aged 60+ to compete in a range of activities including pickleball, walking netball, timed swim and timed cycle, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony where winners of various sporting activities will be crowned and celebrated.

Registration commences at 9.30am and the format of the event involves:

Timed cycle

Sports Round 1 (10am – midday) - timed swim and walking netball

(10am – midday) - timed swim and walking netball Lunch: (midday – 1pm) – food will be available to purchase from the onsite café, but please feel free to bring a packed lunch

(midday – 1pm) – food will be available to purchase from the onsite café, but please feel free to bring a packed lunch Sports Round 2 (1-3pm) – timed cycle and pickleball

(1-3pm) – timed cycle and pickleball Presentation (3-3.30pm)

There is a small fee of £4.50 per person to participate in this year’s Senior Club Games, which can be paid by card at reception at York Leisure Centre, Burnholme Sports Centre or Energise Leisure Centre prior to the event. Please register your attendance in advance here or contact Natalie Thomas on [email protected]

Natalie Thomas, GLL’s Community Sports Manager for York, said: “This is a fantastic initiative designed to keep our beloved seniors active, foster new friendships, and improve their social, mental and physical wellbeing.

"This event allows us to celebrate the sporting talent amongst our older members of the community while demonstrating the benefits that regular exercise and an active lifestyle can bring.”

York Leisure Centre

The Senior Club Games is a nationwide programme developed by GLL to address a perceived lack of major, multi-sports events in the UK that brings together older adults in the spirit of fun competition. The games are designed to support and encourage active aging, showcasing the capabilities of older people through sport and promoting the benefits of physical activity for all ages.

Better leisure centres in York run a host of weekly senior sessions tailored by experts that are designed to get more people active, learn new skills and connect with like-minded people. The sessions include:

Energise Leisure Centre - Tuesday mornings (times vary)

York Leisure Centre - Tuesday 11am – 1:30pm

Burnholme Sports Centre - Wednesday 10am – 12pm

These sessions are perfect for individuals wanting to make connections, meet new people and socialise in a friendly, welcoming and warm space. Members are encouraged to come together and chat with friends old and new whilst they enjoy the complimentary tea and coffee.

Walking netball

Discounted membership is available for anyone aged 60 years and over and includes access to gym facilities and instructor-led exercise classes.