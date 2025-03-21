ShAFF 2025: Everything You Need to Know Before the Adventure Begins
21–23 March | Showroom Cinema, Sheffield
Festival Hub
Showroom Cinema, Paternoster Row, Sheffield S1 2BX
Tickets: shaff.co.uk/tickets
Full Programme: shaff.co.uk/screenings
Friday 21 March
SCREENINGS
17:00 – Adventure Bites (Screen 5)
17:15 – Wild Swim & Water Films 1 (Screen 2)
17:30 – Young Adventurers 1 (Screen 3)
17:30 – Bikepacking Films (Screen 4)
18:00 – VR Session 1: The Soloist (Conference Room 2)
19:00 – Snow Films (Screen 2)
19:15 – Run Films (Screen 4)
19:30 – Climb Films 1 (Screen 3)
21:15 – Mountain Films 1 (Screen 2)
21:30 – Adrenaline Session (Screen 3)
21:30 – Made in Sheffield 2025 (Screen 4)
FOOD & DRINK
The festival menu kicks off with seasonal stews, hearty veg chilli, and homemade brownies.
Don’t miss the ShAFF Pale Ale by Thornbridge or the special cocktails (see below).
Saturday 22 March
SCREENINGS
10:00 – Adventure Bites (Screen 5)
10:30 – Young Adventurers 2 (Screen 3)
10:45 – Made in Sheffield: Climb Films (Screen 4)
11:00 – Walk Films (Screen 2)
12:45 – Climb Films 2 (Screen 4)
13:00 – VR Session 1: The Soloist (Conference Room 2)
13:00 – Wild Swim & Water Films 2 (Screen 2)
14:30 – Spirit of Adventure 2 (Screen 3)
15:00 – Climb Films 3 (Screen 2)
15:00 – Reconnection Films (Screen 4)
16:45 – Mountain Films 2 (Screen 3)
17:00 – Kayak Films 1 (Screen 2)
17:15 – Bike Films (Screen 4)
19:00 – Mountain Films 3 (Screen 2)
19:30 – Made in Sheffield: Run Films (Screen 4)
19:30 – Here and There + Live Q&A (Tom Randall & Andy Cave) (Screen 1)
20:45 – Kayak Films 2: Big Water Theory (Screen 2)
21:00 – Climb Films 2 (Encore) (Screen 2)
21:30 – Adrenaline Session (Encore) (Screen 3)
21:30 – Best of ShAFF 2025: Award Winners (Screen 4)
TALKS & EXTRAS
All day: Free Creative Lounge talks
Topics include:
- Women in the Outdoors
- Sustainability & Environmental Film
- Representation in Adventure
- Kit Swap hosted by Alpkit
- Patagonia Worn Wear (free gear repairs)
VR
17:30 / 19:00 / 20:30 – VR Session 2: Buried in the Rock + Red Bull 360° Collection (Mezzanine Lounge)
Sunday 23 March
SCREENINGS
10:00 – Adventure Bites (Screen 5)
10:30 – Young Adventurers 1 (Screen 1)
10:45 – Climb Films 3 (Screen 3)
10:45 – Made in Sheffield 2025 (Encore) (Screen 2)
12:45 – Mountain Films 1 (Encore) (Screen 2)
13:00 – Wild Swim & Water Films 1 (Encore) (Screen 3)
13:15 – Spirit of Adventure 1 (Screen 1)
15:00 – Climb Films 1 (Encore) (Screen 2)
15:15 – Bike Films (Screen 1)
15:15 – Wild Swim & Water Films 2 (Encore) (Screen 3)
17:00 – Mountain Films 2 (Encore) (Screen 2)
17:15 – Spirit of Adventure 2 (Encore) (Screen 1)
17:30 – Bikepacking Films (Screen 3)
19:00 – Run Films (Encore) (Screen 2)
19:30 – Best of ShAFF 2025: Encore (Screen 4)
20:00 – Best of ShAFF 2025: Final Screening (Screen 1)
Festival Menu – Showroom Café Bar
Hot food:
A rotating menu of warming bowl meals, stews and veggie favourites.
Sweets:
House-baked brownies and sticky toffee traybakes.
Beer & Cocktails:
- ShAFF Pale Ale (Thornbridge Brewery exclusive)
- Cocktails (£8 each or 2 for £14):
- Submerge – Vodka, lemon, soda
- Endurance – White & dark rum, pineapple
- Adrenaline – Espresso, vodka, Kahlua
- Free Solo – Any house spirit + mixer (£5.50, excludes tonic/ginger ale)
Ticket Info
- Films from £5 (kids) / £11 (standard) £8.50 concessions or £4 / £3 for the Adventure Bites Film Loop.
- Panels and Creative Lounge talks are free
- Booking: shaff.co.uk/tickets