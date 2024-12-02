Sheffield creative firms join forces for festive pop-up event
Hosted by Park Designs in Hathersage, the pop-up event is a collaboration with Ora Gallery in Sheffield.
Other small businesses involved include Shifa Aromas, Phil Sproson and Peaklass. "Everyone I've invited is a friend," says Si, for whom business is about treating everyone fairly and with compassion.
"Building the marquee took blood, sweat and tears." says Si. But all the businesses agree it was worth it.
Si launched Peak District Design, now Park Designs, in 2016. The brand is now based in Hathersage where Si's bijou gallery, as well his online store, sells high quality, design-led giftware, soft furnishings and ceramics, and is focused on sustainable local manufacturing and strong ideas that resonate with customers.
One of the most popular products is Si’s iconic contour mugs which are now available for over thirty different national parks, in a range of bold colours.
Other new products include fridge magnets, placemats and tea towels in cans!
Ora Gallery has been a favourite of Sheffield's independent retail scene since 1990. Italian born Marika is passionate about innovative design.
In fact, it was the shared love of good design that sparked the friendship between the two retail creatives.
The Christmas Market, outside 3a Hathersage Business Park, is on until 5pm on Sunday - with free tea, coffee and cake for shoppers!