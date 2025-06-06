James Worrall is bringing Sheffield a fresh take on soulful house, disco, and Northern Soul with the Festival of Soul — a vibrant event inspired by the energy of legendary gatherings like Southport Weekender.

Featuring a lineup of renowned DJs spinning everything from classic Motown grooves to modern soulful beats, the festival promises an unforgettable night of music, connection, and celebration

Bringing Sheffield Its Own Celebration of Soul

Sheffield’s James Worrall is a driving force behind the city’s thriving soulful house and disco scene. Inspired by events like Southport Weekender, James created the Festival of Soul to celebrate the rich legacy and ongoing evolution of soul music right here in Sheffield.

James Worrall hosting Funk my Disco arena at Love to be Sheffield at the Forge warehouse recently

“I’ve always loved how music connects people,” James says. “Festival of Soul isn’t just about playing records — it’s about creating a space where everyone can come together, enjoy great music, and feel part of something special.”

The festival’s lineup reflects the broad influence of soul across decades and genres. From Northern Soul’s classic Motown beats to the deep grooves of 70s Philly soul, and on through to the disco and soulful house sounds of today — the event is a journey through the many styles that have grown out of soul music.

This year’s lineup includes Sheffield favorites like Joe Tucker, known for his vinyl-only Northern Soul sets, Nicki Donohoe with her mixes of Northern Soul, Motown, and 80s/90s R&B, and James Worrall himself, owner of Funk My Disco and a stalwart of the local scene. The event also features Sol Brown, a resident DJ for Groove Odyssey, alongside Cheryl Wright, Raw-Artes, Daryl B, Frank & Dean Ainsworth, and Paul Foxall — all bringing their own take on the soulful sounds that keep the dancefloor moving.

When the pandemic paused live events, James adapted by live streaming his DJ sets from home, keeping the music and community spirit alive. As restrictions eased, he launched the Boogie Bike — a mobile music setup riding through Sheffield’s streets, bringing energy and fresh vibes to the city.

Raw-Artes Funk my Disco Resident bringing the Disco to the Disco

He also joined Sheffield Community Choir after lockdown which culminated in a performance for the Choir on Britains got Talent. Alongside his musical ventures, James works as a freelance hairdresser, balancing creativity behind the decks with his work in the salon Crookes and Woodseats.

The Festival of Soul continues to grow as a highlight of Sheffield’s cultural calendar, complete with stone-baked pizzas a welcoming atmosphere, and a soundtrack that celebrates the legacy and future of soul.

Festival of Soul 2025

When: Saturday 5th July 2025

Where: Yellow Arch Studios, Burton Road, Sheffield

Time: Free entry 5PM–9PM | £5 after 9PM