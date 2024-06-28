Sheffield Wednesday Legends Coming to Sheffield City Hall

Six Sheffield Wednesday Legends are coming to The City Hall in Sheffield on 19 March 2025 to talk about their time at the mighty Sheffield Wednesday and also chat about their action-packed football careers.

Starring Chris Waddle, Carlton Palmer, Barry Bannan, Mel Sterland, John Sheridan and Nick Weaver and listen to stories and anecdotes from their glittering careers as footballers and their rise to fame in the sporting world.

From memorable matches to behind-the-scenes stories, fall outs, managers they played under and everything you would expect to hear from three stars of the football world.

They will also give an insight into the history of the club and its iconic players and reminiscing about past glories, this is a night for any owls fan!

Sheffield Wednesday Legends