Sheffield’s longest-running Construction Ball returns to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice

The longest running construction industry event in the north, The Sheffield Charity Construction Ball, returns on Friday 6 June to raise vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Charity Construction Ball is organised by Arup, HLM Architects and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) with the aim of bringing the region’s construction and property sector together and giving back to an important community cause.

Over the past 26 years, the Ball has been attended by prominent figures across the property and construction industry and has raised a total of £401,300 for a variety of local causes. It takes place at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past beneficiaries have included Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Charity, Hallam Cash for Kids, The Prince’s Trust and Bluebell Wood.

Sheffield Charity Construction Ball 2024

This year’s charity, St Luke’s Hospice, is a leading provider of specialist palliative care for adults with terminal illnesses in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

Matt Sheridan, Senior Fundraising Manager from St Luke’s Hospice said:

“It’s fantastic news that St Luke’s has been chosen as the charity partner for the 2025 Sheffield Charity Construction Ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a time when hospices across the country are facing growing financial challenges, the support of such a prestigious event, championed by so many inspiring organisations across Sheffield’s construction industry, means more than ever.

Sheffield Charity Construction Ball 2024

“One of the key aims of this year’s fundraising is to support the purchase of cuddle beds, which give patients and their loved ones the chance to be physically close at moments that truly matter.

“This kind of support has a lasting impact, and we are incredibly grateful to be part of this special event.”

Since 1971, St Luke’s has supported thousands of patients and their families, delivering compassionate, high-quality care. The hospice is committed to helping people live with dignity, comfort, and choice at the end of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Summerhill, Managing Partner for Yorkshire, Humber and the North East for construction consultancy Rider Levett Bucknall said: “It is wonderful that the Sheffield Charity Construction Ball is supporting St Luke’s Hospice this year.

“From my own personal experience when my late wife was under the care of St Luke’s, I know how important to families the cuddle beds will be as they spend their last precious days together.

“As always, the focus of the ball is to have fun and celebrate everything that is good about our wonderful industry, but it is also nice to know we are helping those who need it the most.”

The event is an opportunity to network with industry leaders, enjoy a three course meal of fine dining and, live entertainment from the acclaimed magician Ben Hanlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new addition to this year’s event is the Future Professionals Table, where younger professionals can connect and get inspired by like-minded individuals.

Matt Summerhill, Delia Harmston and Phil White are the event directors and Kathryn Hind, Claire Lowe and Rebecca Ball have been providing the day to day organisation of the event.

Delia Harmston, Sheffield Studio Director from HLM Architects said: “It’s always a privilege to be part of such a special event that not only brings together our region’s construction community, but also supports a truly meaningful cause.

“St Luke’s Hospice touches so many lives in Sheffield, and this year’s focus on fundraising for cuddle beds is particularly moving. The Ball is a celebration of our industry’s generosity and collaboration, and I’m incredibly proud of the role we play in making it happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil White, Arup’s Sheffield Office Leader said: “We’re proud to have played our part in organising the Sheffield Charity Construction Ball for over a quarter of a century.

“The Future Professionals Table is a brilliant opportunity to support the next generation in forging their careers in Sheffield’s built environment community.

“We are delighted to be fundraising for St. Luke’s Hospice this year, making a tangible difference by supporting meaningful causes in our city.”