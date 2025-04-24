Sheffield’s outdoor salsa season launches with two of Cuba’s finest musical exports
The free event - which takes place on Sunday, May 4 - will be headlined by Salsa De Cuba – a high-octane 8-piece band led by Havana-born musicians Juan Sanchez and Reinier Bazán. The group brings the pulse of modern-day Cuba to the heart of Sheffield with a red-hot mix of salsa, timba and rumba, guaranteed to keep the dancefloor buzzing.
Running from 5pm to 10pm, the open-air Salsa In The Square features live music, DJ sets and free dance lessons, creating a carnival atmosphere right in the city centre. The celebration then continues inside Cubana until 2am with their Barrio Latino Bank Holiday Fiesta across two floors.
Salsa In The Square is organised and promoted by Cubana’s Adrian Bagnoli and Richard Chongtham aka RC Dance. The event attracts hundreds of people – from seasoned salseros to complete beginners – all eager to soak up the vibrant Latin spirit.
Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana, said: "Salsa In The Square has grown into one of Sheffield’s most anticipated outdoor music-based events – it’s pure feelgood, full of energy, and brings people together in the best way possible. Whether you’re a dancer, a music lover, or just after a great vibe – you don’t want to miss this. We are thrilled to bring a slice of Cuba’s rich musical heritage to Leopold Square once again.”
The day’s full breakdown is:
5pm – DJ ROLY CABALLERO opens the day with a selection of Latin and Afro rhythms for free-style dancing
6pm – Set 1 of 2, LIVE MUSIC from SALSA DE CUBA
6.45pm – Live dance performances - LAS FIERAS and more
7pm – DJ ROLY for more freestyle dancing
7.45pm - LIVE MUSIC – the 2nd & final set from SALSA DE CUBA
8.30pm - DJ ANNA DE ORTE (Barcelona) provides the Latin rhythms for more free style dancing
10pm – The Party Continues Inside Cubana with our BARRIO LATINO FIESTA
Downstairs with DJ ANNA DE ORTE & DJ ROLY– Salsa, Reggaeton, Salsa, Samba, Latino House accompanied by ARMANDO MURILLO (Congas)
Upstairs Kizomba party with DJ SABROSO and DJ SEAN WILSON
2am – Close