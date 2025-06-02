Showaddywaddy get ready to rock Doncaster Dome

Doncaster Dome is set to host one of the most iconic names in British rock and roll as Showaddywaddy bring their legendary live show to the venue on Saturday, June 28.

Dubbed ‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’, Showaddywaddy have been thrilling audiences for more than five decades. Formed in Leicester in the 1970s from several local bands, the group has sold more than 20 million records and toured extensively across the globe, earning their place as true icons of the era.

Fans can look forward to an uplifting performance packed with the band’s biggest hits, including chart-toppers like ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, and ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’. With a setlist brimming with classics, Showaddywaddy promise a night of pure nostalgia and high-energy entertainment.

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which operates Doncaster Dome, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Showaddywaddy to the Dome this June.

Showaddywaddy in action

“Their music has been the soundtrack to so many people’s lives, and their live shows are renowned for getting everyone up and dancing. This is set to be a fantastic night for fans of all ages - don’t miss the chance to be part of the Dancin’ Party!