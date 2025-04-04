Sixties-inspired Mod Crop - The Musical takes to the Scarborough Spa Theatre stage in May 2025

Written by Steve Wallis and Quadrophenia Novelist Alan Fletcher, Mod Crop - The Musical is based on Fletcher’s published novel, Brummell’s Last Riff.

Steve explained: “Alan approached me to write a musical with him and we ended up writing one together based on ‘Brummell’ which is now known as Mod Crop - The Musical which will make its Scarborough Spa debut from May 26th to 29th May 2025.

“Mod Crop The Musical was first shown at The Nottingham Theatre Royal to critical acclaim and we are now very much looking forward to its Scarborough premiere.”

Steve is working alongside local talent including, The Curious Theme Factory, Styx Design and The Julie Hatton School of Dance, as well as many other local businesses including All Things Scarborough.

'Images from Mod Crop' at the Nottingham Theatre Royal'

The production gives a fascinating insight into Mod fashion, Mod life, Mod relationships, scooters and of course the incredible music of summer 1965.

The story centres around four late teenage Mods, Don, Milt, Andy and Sharon as they enter into adulthood and offers a complex, often emotional journey peppered with iconic songs from the era, which include: Gimme Some Lovin', All Or Nothing, The Clapping Song, Going Out Of My Head, The Crying Game, Catch The Wind, and Walking The Dog.

Steve added: “it's an intriguing and mostly a true story, and is still relevant today even though it's set in the 60's. It discusses social issues (with young people and adults alike) peer pressure, fashion, drugs and sex.

Steve said: “Given Scarborough’s link to Mod culture, the stage musical will appeal to those who love and live Mod culture, while offering both a sense of nostalgia to others, and inspire a younger audience, too.”

Mod Crop Photography Courtesy of Steve Wallis

As part of the run up to Mod Crop, there will be a Q&A afternoon with Alan Fletcher, (Quadrophenia novelist) on Saturday 17th of May in the Brunswick Room, The Crescent Hotel, Scarborough 2pm to 4pm. This is a free event but limited by capacity.

In addition, and to complement the show, there will be a Mod inspired 60's fashion show at the Royal Hotel Scarborough on Thursday 22nd May between 6pm and 10pm.

The fashion show will feature, live music, clothing and record stalls as well as a live performance by the Mod Crop Cast.

Members of the local community are welcome to take part in the fashion show and anyone who fancies strutting their own 60's Mod Fashions should email [email protected] to register for the event. This free event is part of Big Ideas By The Sea.