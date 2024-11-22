Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival is back for 40th birthday celebrations in 2025 after successful bid to The National Lottery Heritage Fund !

Organisers of Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival in West Yorkshire have confirmed that Slaithwaite will celebrate the festival’s 40th birthday with the popular lantern festival after a successful funding bid in partnership with Watershed Workshops to The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The 2025 Lantern Festival will launch “Shop” an 18-month project that marks the 100th birthday of the Carr Lane parade of eight shops in Slaithwaite village centre.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the project will start with a “shop” themed Moonraking Festival, with families creating illuminated willow and paper lanterns inspired by the Carr Lane shops current and past uses in busy lantern making sessions across the February 2025 half term week. Themes for lanterns could include shop buildings, old shop signs, items sold in the shops (fruit and veg, sweets, motor parts, cakes, newspapers).

The project will also bring to life memories from 40 years of Moonraking, gathering together and sharing the archive of photographs, videos, memorabilia and stories. These will inspire celebration events, and the archive will be made accessible to the public later in the year, working in partnership with West Yorkshire Archives.

Over the following year Watershed Workshops working in partnership with the Moonraking Festival will delve into the history of the eight shops that were built on Carr Lane in 1925, unearthing stories, dialogues and memories. Local groups will research stories, and local arts and community groups will bring them to life in creative projects. The project will include a range of exhibitions, performances, podcasts and events, and an audio trail around the village shops bringing the past to life. The project will end with an exhibition at Colne Valley Museum and a community-based celebration event.

Carr Lane parade of shops in Slaithwaite

The Carr Lane Parade of shops is in the centre of the village opposite the canal. They were built in 1925 in an art deco style by entrepreneur John Jagger after the council had demolished previous buildings to widen the road.

The Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival celebrates an eighteenth-century legend where smugglers, caught red handed with their bootleg barrels in the canal outwitted the militia by claiming to be "raking the moon" from the canal. The festival celebrates the quirky, non-conformist spirit of an area famous for luddites, rebels and strong community spirit.

Susanna Meese, Chair of Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival said

“We’re thrilled to bits that our joint funding bid with Watershed Workshops to The National Lottery Heritage Fund has been successful and everyone is very excited that, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we can celebrate Moonraking’s 40th birthday with the lantern parade that we all know and love. But there’s a LOT of work needs to be done between now and February, so we’re calling out to Moonraking-lovers to get in touch and see what they can do to help us celebrate 40 in style.

Slaithwaite Moonraking festival finale February 2023

“We’re inviting anyone who thinks they may have some time to help us to get in touch by email or on social media."

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Slaithwaite has a fascinating history of folk traditions and a strong community identity. It is fantastic news, that thanks to National Lottery players, we are celebrating the anniversaries of the Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival and Carr Lane shops with a programme of activities, workshops and events.”

For more information and to donate to the festival visit Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival’s website https://www.slaithwaitemoonraking.org.uk/