Slimmer shares her story as she re-launches Saturday Group

Sam Metcalfe had gained weight after having children, trying for years to lose it through quick fixes and diets that claimed they would help. It wasn’t until her daughter who was then a teenager, started to copy and drink shakes and miss meals that Sam realised she really needed to take a different path.

Sam says, ‘I was using the shakes as meal replacements and then having only small meals once a day. This itself made me feel miserable and guilty. I couldn’t even stick to it and was always trying another quick fix. It was when two of my friends had talked about joining a new Slimming World group and I decided to go along with them.

“My Slimming World Consultant Sally helped keep me motivated each week and supported me throughout my journey. Being part of the group has been crucial to my success. Each week, I’d get a boost of motivation, fresh ideas and support from the Consultant and the other members which helped me to tackle challenges and kept my commitment strong. The accountability of the weekly group is important for me – you don’t realise how well you’re doing until people say so, and with the encouragement of others, I was able to stay committed week after week.”

“Ditching the fad diets was the best decision I ever made – losing weight healthily with Slimming World’s eating plan is a way of life that I will follow forever. The habits that my group help me build and embed are now a way of life for me. I feel confident that I can maintain my weight loss for good.”

I joined in May 2017 and by October that year I had reached my Target weight, losing 2.5 stone. I continued to attend the group as a Target Member and as Slimming World had changed my life in so many ways, I wanted to find out more so I went along to an Opportunity Event and in November 2019 I launched my own group in Richmond as a Consultant.

I wanted to help people in the way I had been helped. I have since taken up running and love being active and regularly take part in races and local events, something I never would have thought possible.

I now look after members in Catterick Garrison and will be re-launching the Saturday morning group on Saturday 18th January.