Smurfs up: St Stephen's launches Smurftastic giveaway to celebrate new movie

Little Smurfs and Smurfettes across Hull are in with the chance of bagging a free ticket to the brand-new Smurfs film this weekend as St Stephen’s teams up with Reel Cinema for an exciting giveaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the launch of the much-anticipated film, the centre is offering free tickets to the first 25 people who turn up to Reel Cinema dressed as a Smurf between Friday 18th and Sunday 20th July.

Locals are encouraged to don their best Smurf outfit to bag a free seat and be in with a chance to win ‘Best Dressed Smurf’ to take home even more goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One lucky Smurf with the most blue-tiful costume, will take home a special prize package to enjoy a full family-fun day out at St Stephen’s. The prize includes a family pass for The Lost City Adventure Golf, two Combo Tickets for Fun Station, a voucher from The Entertainer, and four free cinema tickets from Reel Cinema to be redeemed on any film on screen.

St Stephen's

Jim Harris, centre manager at St Stephen’s, said: “We love seeing families enjoying quality time together at St Stephen’s, and with the Smurfs making their return to the big screen, we wanted to do something a little bit different to celebrate. It’s a real family favourite and we can’t wait to see little ones dress up and join in the fun to bring a bit of blue magic to the centre.”

Ellis Atkinson-Selkirk, Duty Manager at St Stephen’s Reel Cinema, said: “Teaming up with St Stephen’s for the Smurfs launch is a brilliant way for us to connect with the local community over such an exciting new release. It’s been great to see so much buzz building around the launch, especially with big names like Rihanna involved, and we can’t wait to see lots of little Smurfs and Smurfettes in screenings this weekend!”

Released on Friday July 18 and featuring stars such as Rihanna, the new Smurfs film will see the loveable blue characters embarking on a mission to save Papa Smurf from the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, with help from new friends along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of bagging a free ticket to the new film, simply turn up to Reel Cinema in time for one of the screenings on opening weekend (Friday 18th – Sunday 20th July) dressed as a Smurf.