Specsavers' Home Visits team proudly sponsors the All Out Together Ball to support its LGBTQIA+ community

To support its local LGBTQIA+ community and ensure they have a safe space to foster friendship and inclusivity, a team of hearing and eyecare experts are sponsoring the All Out Together Ball 2025 this weekend.

The Specsavers Home Visits team in Bradford and York - a specialist group of mobile audiologists and opticians offering home checks for individuals who are unable to leave their homes unaccompanied - are excited to sponsor the All Out Together Ball, an event dedicated to giving back to the LGBTQIA+ community to ensure that everyone continues to have a safe space where they can build a caring and understanding community.

Out Together is a charity that supports older LGBTQIA+ individuals across West Yorkshire through social events and community-building activities.

It hosts its annual fundraising event, the ‘All Out Together Ball’, which is set to take place on Saturday 21 June 2025, from 7pm at The Queens Hotel in Leeds.

Guests can expect an unforgettable evening hosted by presenter and star of Married at First Sight UK, Matt Jameson, alongside Soraya Vivian, a talented singer and UK and international pride ambassador.

They will be dazzled by spectacular performances from The Viaduct Showgirls, the fabulous drag act Marigold Adams channelling Cher, as well as the amazingly talented Deborah Taylor, Kuill, and Tasha Hartigan.

Matt Jameson, operations manager at Out Together, says: "We’re thankful to Specsavers’ Home Visits team for their contribution towards this year’s ball; it truly means a lot to the community as the evening isn’t just a party—it’s a fantastic way to celebrate how supportive and inclusive West Yorkshire is, intending to build even stronger connections within the LGBTQIA+ community that celebrate people in the way they deserve. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone on the night, and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the amazing acts we have in store."

Dan Waterhouse-Benfield, audiology director at Specsavers Bradford Home Visits, says: "At Specsavers Home Visits, we believe everyone deserves to see and hear the world clearly—including our elderly LGBTQIA+ community across Yorkshire and Lancashire. Providing total eye and ear care isn’t just our job, it’s our commitment to dignity, inclusion, and respect for every story and identity, which is why we’re proud to be sponsoring the All Out Together Ball 2025."