Spooktacular Halloween fun at Stockeld Park

Yorkshire’s favourite family adventure park, Stockeld Park, is gearing up to deliver a thrilling and fun-filled Halloween season, with enchanting activities and spine-tingling attractions for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for delivering immersive seasonal events, this Halloween at Stockeld Park is no different. Families can look forward to spooky trails, bewitching activities, and eerie entertainment set amidst the enchanting park grounds. From playful frights to light-hearted fun, there's something for everyone.

Open each weekend from now until the end of October, and daily throughout half-term from the 26th of October to 31st October.

Activities available to book include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumpkin Patch

Magical Maze: Venture through the Magical Maze and hunt down the potion pots – there are 20 to find!

Forest Trail – Woodland Witch Hunt: Bravely explore the Enchanted Forest in search of the infamous Woodland Witches!

Games Galore: Take on the Woodland Witches with a series of games such as Toad in the Hole or Stick the Hat on the Witches Cat

Zombie laser: Fight to survive in a game of Zombie themed laser tag

Pumpkin Patch: Pick the perfect pumpkin with each paying child getting a free pumpkin

The Monster Masquerade Ball: An hour long show brimming with frightfully FANG-tastic fun. Come dressed in your spookiest monster attire and let your inner ghoul shine! Tickets start from £17 per person, allowing access to the magical maze, the pumpkin patch and the forest trail including the woodland witch hunt and games. Playhive access can be added on from £4 per person, Zombie laser for an additional £5.50 per person and The Monster Masquerade for £4 each.

The adventure park also recently unveiled The Flying Stocksman, a traditional electricity powered land train that makes exploring all areas of the park that little bit easier. Ride across a magical track through the Enchanted Forest passing the four outdoor playgrounds, including Woodsands Cove and the Teepee Encampment and with the train having had a ghoulish makeover in time for Halloween, it’s not to be missed.

“We’re excited to welcome families from across the region to celebrate Halloween with us,” commented Peter Grant, Chief Fun Officer, at Stockeld Park. “Our Halloween Adventure is designed to provide fun and excitement for all ages, and we can’t wait to see everyone dressed up and enjoying the festivities.

“We’re thrilled to have The Spooky Flying Stocksman up and running this year - take a ride for a ghostly encounter!”

Yorkshire’s favourite family adventure park is gearing up for an unforgettable spooky season

Experience the magic, mystery, and mayhem at Stockeld Park this October.