St Stephen's and Connexin Live team up for summer family giveaway

Families in Hull have the chance to bag the ultimate summer prize package this month, including free tickets to much-loved children’s show, PAW Patrol Live!, as part of a collaboration between Connexin Live and St Stephen’s Shopping Centre to kick start summer fun in the city.

The exciting giveaway will see one lucky local win a family ticket (for x 4 people) to the hit show PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, as well as a £25 gift card to spend at The Entertainer and a family pass for four at The Lost City Adventure Golf which can be redeemed at St Stephen’s before or after the show.

The family show is packed with heroic teamwork, problem-solving, and interactive moments, and the lucky winners will be invited to attend the performance on Saturday 29th June at 5.15pm at the Connexin Live venue in Hull.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants must follow the instructions on Connexin Live’s Facebook page – the deadline for entering the competition is 11.59pm on Wednesday 25th June.

Jim Harris, Centre Manager at St Stephen’s, said: “We’re excited to team up with Connexin Live to bring a little extra joy to families this summer.

“The venue is just a short walk away from us, making St Stephen’s the perfect pit stop to shop the Paw Patrol range at the Entertainer, fuel up with tasty food and enjoy family time together in the heart of Hull before or after the show.”