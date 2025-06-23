St Stephen's and Connexin Live team up for summer family giveaway
The exciting giveaway will see one lucky local win a family ticket (for x 4 people) to the hit show PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, as well as a £25 gift card to spend at The Entertainer and a family pass for four at The Lost City Adventure Golf which can be redeemed at St Stephen’s before or after the show.
The family show is packed with heroic teamwork, problem-solving, and interactive moments, and the lucky winners will be invited to attend the performance on Saturday 29th June at 5.15pm at the Connexin Live venue in Hull.
To be in with a chance of winning, entrants must follow the instructions on Connexin Live’s Facebook page – the deadline for entering the competition is 11.59pm on Wednesday 25th June.
Jim Harris, Centre Manager at St Stephen’s, said: “We’re excited to team up with Connexin Live to bring a little extra joy to families this summer.
“The venue is just a short walk away from us, making St Stephen’s the perfect pit stop to shop the Paw Patrol range at the Entertainer, fuel up with tasty food and enjoy family time together in the heart of Hull before or after the show.”
A spokesperson for Connexin Live, Hull said:"We can't wait to welcome Paw Patrol Live! To the venue on Saturday 29 June for two incredible shows. Collaborating with St Stephen's Shopping Centre to offer a fantastic summer prize package to one lucky family will bring some added summer fun to an already exciting day."