St Stephen's announces plans for special Father's Day concert

St Stephen’s is celebrating Father’s Day with the return of its popular TribFest concert on Sunday 15th June, featuring a lineup of local singers for guests to enjoy while spending quality time with their family and the fatherly figure in their lives.

Those looking for something slightly different to do this Father’s Day can make the most of live performances from some of Hull’s rising stars, with great vocals – and perhaps even some dad dancing – guaranteed.

Acts taking to the stage include Stevie Mould, a singer-songwriter whose genre-blending music takes inspiration from artists such as Brandi Carlile and Tracy Chapman. And visitors will also have the chance to catch Jessika Mae’s compelling vocals covering pop and soul classics, as well as indie classics and original anthems from Breeze.

Visitors should head to the main entrance of the centre between 1pm and 3pm to catch the performances on stage.

Jim Harris, centre manager at St Stephen’s, said: “We know that live performances at the centre always go down a treat with our shoppers, so we’re thrilled to be bringing back TribFest to spotlight some talented local performers while also bringing families together to celebrate Father’s Day.

“And for those who want to make a day of it, we have plenty of choice, with our dining destinations and leisure venues providing some great entertainment and tasty food to add to the Father’s Day fun.”

To make Father’s Day extra special, St Stephen’s is also offering a selection of great deals and activities to enjoy as a family. Highlights include:

Celebrate dad with a tasty Italian: This Father’s Day (Sunday 15th June), Prezzo is giving away a free pint of Poretti, as well as offering a specially selected Father’s Day menu from just £23 for two courses on the day. Meanwhile, Zizzi is offering two desserts for the price of one and also has a set three course menu that includes all the staples plus some Summer Special Guests.

Bond with some friendly competition: Treat golf fans to a mini version of their favourite sport at The Lost City Adventure Golf where dads and fatherly figures can get stuck into a free 18-hole game on Sunday 15th June when another standard ticket is purchased. Meanwhile, Laser Station is running an exciting Father’s Day competition, giving families the chance to win three games of Laser for up to four people.

Watch the latest blockbuster together: Surprise the fatherly figure in your life with tickets to one of the latest films at Reel Cinema and tuck into some tasty snacks to complete the experience.

A gift as huggable as he is: Head to Build-a-Bear Workshop to check out their Father’s Day range and create a cuddly buddy – the perfect gift for little ones to give to that someone special in their lives.

Parking at St Stephen’s is just £1 from 5pm onwards or free for those who dine at the centre or visit Reel Cinema. To take advantage of the special evening tariff or the free leisure offer, shoppers must enter the car park after 5pm and leave before midnight. Those visiting on a Sunday can also enjoy parking for the day for just £2.