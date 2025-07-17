Star of BBC drama series Virdee brings acclaimed one-woman show to Bradford

This July, the celebrated writer and actor, star of the BBC drama Virdee, Sudha Bhuchar is bringing her hit solo show, Evening Conversations to the city as part of Bradford 2025 City of Culture

Sudha, who plays Jyoti Virdee in the popular Bradford based crime series, will perform Evening Conversations at city centre Loading Bay on July 25th and The Beacon in Keighley, Bradford District on July 28th.

In this warm hearted, humorous, and truthful piece storytelling, Sudha tells of her life as a middle-class, middle-aged, multicultural mother of millennial sons, living a ‘squeezed middle’ life in Wimbledon. As she navigates her career, family and returning to India as a NRI (Non-Resident Indian), she is prompted to investigate her own sense of home and place in the world.

Inextricably shaped by her cross-continental childhood, a far cry from her sons’ upbringing in leafy Wimbledon, Sudha invites her boys to ‘crack open a cold one’ and share their views on life. Will her dual heritage (Hindu/Indian and Muslim/Pakistani), fiercely British, mono-lingual sons see their background as a place of strength or an unwelcome inheritance? Shots are fired in the quick-fire exchanges between mother and sons, forcing Sudha to take stock.

Evening Conversations comes to Bradford following successful runs at The Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre and festivals across the UK.

'Full of truth and beauty…. really brave!” Riz Ahmed

‘Bhuchar radiates knowledge, warmth and real likability’ - The Guardian.

‘Subtle blending of the personal and the political. Gently caustic...beautiful and moving’ - The Stage

Evening Conversations is dedicated to the late playwright/ director Philip Osment, Sudha’s friend and mentor

Sudha has worked professionally as an actor for four decades. As well as Virdee, her other credits include Amazon Prime’s Expats, Riz Ahmed’s Oscar (‘Best Live Action’) winning short film. The Long Goodbye, directed by Aneil Karia and in Mogul Mowgli directed by Bassam Tariq. She also featured in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Ben Wheatley’s Happy New Year Colin Burstead,After Love by Aleem Khan and Into Dust by Orlando Von Einsiedel. She appeared on television in Rules of the Game (a BBC thriller about toxic work politics) and a short film, Trinitydirected by Hetain Patel.

Theatre credits include: The Village (Theatre Royal Stratford East, 2018) Lions and Tigers (Globe Theatre, 2017) and Khandan (Royal Court/Birmingham Rep, 2014). Sudha along with her colleague Kristine Landon-Smith, is the co-founder of the ground-breaking theatre company TAMASHA, and their landmark work includes the adaptation of Rohinton Mistry's novel, A Fine Balance & the award-winning musical Fourteen Songs Two Weddings and a Funeral.

The duo received Eastern Eye’s ACTA award 2019 for their significant contribution to the Arts.Evening Conversations is part of a collection of work, written by Sudha Bhuchar and produced by her acclaimed theatre company Bhuchar Boulevard, that explores aspects of family life, friendship, transition, grief, identity, and connection. These intimate works include the Wellcome Collection/ Revoluton Arts commission, Touchstone Tales, an exploration of the theme of ‘touch’ with communities in Bury Park Luton and the forthcoming Artichoke Hearts, an adaptation of Sita Brahmachari’s award-winning debut ‘coming of age’ novel, with Tara Theatre.

Evening Conversations plays at The Loading Bay on 25 July at 7.30pm - for tickets and more information click here https://bradford2025.co.uk/event/evening-conversations-loading-bay/